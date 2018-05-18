The George Earns Coveted Gold Nugget Honors

Gold Nugget Awards recognize those who improve communities through exceptional concepts in design, planning and development

The George in Anaheim, California

-- Judges for the 2018 Gold Nugget Awards have named The George as an Award of Merit winner in its annual competition, which honors architectural design and planning excellence and draws entries from throughout the United States and internationally. Danielian Associates in conjunction with Architects Orange earned its Merit honors for The George, which was honored for Best Multi-Family Housing Community – 60 to 100 du/acre.Chosen from the elite pool of Merit Award winners, Grand Awards will be announced on June 28 as a feature highlight of PCBC®, the nation's largest regional conference and trade show for the real estate development field.Located just steps from Angel Stadium, this community brings contemporary design and urban living to the center of Anaheim. The luxury community features 340 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, The George open-concept floor plans make the interior spaces feel extra special. The community has a rooftop swimming pool, resident beer garden, and big screen TV that provides a lively oasis and encourages outdoor living."Gold Nugget Award winners reflect our industry's best, brightest and most innovative architects, planners and builder/developers,"said Judging Chairman and Gold Nugget ceremonies administrator Lisa Parrish. "We applaud them all, and we forward to our June 28 celebration of Merit and Grand Award winners."Now in its 55th year, GNA is the largest and most prestigious competition of its kind in the nation. It honors design and planning achievements in community and home design, green-built housing, site planning, commercial, retail, mixed-use development and specialty housing categories. Winners this year were chosen from over 600 entries from around the world.Led by a new generation of architects, Danielian Associates continues to earn esteem as one of the world's most sought-after residential architecture and planning firms. Celebrating 50 years in business in 2018, the Danielian team has planned and designed trend-setting, forward-thinking homes and sustainable communities in 44 states and 15 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit