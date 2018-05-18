News By Tag
Our County. Our Kids. Seeks Local Businesses to Support Foster Youth in Foster Care
Our County. Our Kids. is FANNING OUT June 23rd from 9-12 in Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, asking businesses to join their innovative Inspire Business Program to support youth in foster care and their resource families in our community
In order to boost the roster of participating businesses, Our County. Our Kids. a program of the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services, is spearheading a County-Wide Fan-Out, an outreach event taking place on Saturday, June 23rd from 9-12 PM.
Businesses are invited to join the Inspire program by partnering with Our County. Our Kids. to provide discounts on goods and services to resource families who are caring for children and youth in foster care. Other ways businesses can help include: connecting with area non-profits to host fundraisers, donating funds or programs supplies, serving as donation collection points, distributing Our County. Our Kids. outreach materials, and helping to promote upcoming information sessions to recruit more supportive Resource Families for Santa Barbara County foster children and youth.
"We are aware that there are many business owners and community organizations who are looking for ways to strengthen our community by elevating children and youth in foster care and the adults who support them," said Gustavo Prado, Our County. Our Kids. Department Specialist at Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services. "We are very excited to launch the Inspire Business Program and are grateful to the businesses who have already signed-on."
Michaels in Santa Maria was one of the first to join the Inspire program and will be providing Resource Families and foster youth with 15% discounts to support their creative endeavors. Additionally, they will join Our County. Our Kids. at community events to raise awareness and distribute coupons. Monighetti's One Stop Livestock Supplies, Inc. in Buellton has also signed on as an Inspire partner.
Interested organizations are also encouraged to provide work experience opportunities or internships to older foster youth who are preparing to enter adulthood. As many foster youth approach this crucial transitional period, many are still searching for a career path or passion to pursue and benefit significantly from the guidance and mentorship of leaders in the business community.
"There is a way for every type of business or professional to get involved in helping our youth grow and succeed," said Matt Pennon, Our County. Our Kids. Resource Family Recruiter and Trainer and principal Inspire Business recruiter. "The Inspire Business program truly serves entire communities across the county."
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, June 23
Time: 9-12
Locations: Santa Barbara/Goleta, Lompoc and Santa Maria
Participating businesses and organizations are offered a variety of benefits to build their business exposure and increase awareness of their involvement in the program. For more information on how to participate, contact Matt Pennon at 805-698-2703 or M.Pennon@OurCountyOurKids.org or visit http://ourcountyourkids.org/
About Our County. Our Kids.
Our County. Our Kids. is a program of the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services (SBC DSS). It is the SBC DSS resource family recruitment, retention, and support program.
