Enjoy a Garden Party at the Fullerton Arboretum
Enjoy a festive summer evening in the garden and support your Arboretum.
Savory bites and sweet treats from our favorite chefs, lively music, local craft beer, wine & signature cocktails. Chefs Laurent Brazier, Steven Anderson, Jonathan Duffy Davis, and Jonathan Dye will be preparing delicious snacks.
Spend a splendid evening in the gardens of Heritage House with live music by the Jamie Shew Quintet. Also joining Jamie will be Larry Koonse, Joe Bagg, Darek Oles, and Jason Harnell. Amazing culinary delights from our favorite chefs, summer wines, craft beer and a signature cocktail.
Beginning at 5 PM there will be a Director's Reception, where Pat and Tony Florentine will be honored for their support of the Arboretum.
The ticket cost is $75 per person until May 31st, and $90 per person starting June 1st. All proceeds support the Arboretum's programs. For more information, please contact the Arboretum at 657-278-4010 or visit www.fullertonarboretum.org.
Harriet Bouldin
***@fullerton.edu
