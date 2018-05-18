 
May 2018





Cyber Security 60 Second Micro Learning Courses Released

Topic Focused Training Raises Awareness to Meet Compliance Challenges
 
 
60SecondLogo_250
LITCHFIELD, Conn. - May 23, 2018 - PRLog -- QUIZZICLE announces the launch of its new site hosting 26 cybersecurity video training courses that take 60 seconds to complete, run on all devices, and cost $2 per course per seat.

Each video-based course targets a unique cybersecurity topic and delivers important awareness concepts in just 60 seconds. Well-designed scenarios highlight the do's and don'ts of security behaviors, leaving informative impressions that support safety in both physical and cyber security practices. Two questions are included with each course, scores and completion status recorded and saved for Managers to access at any time.

Most helpful, for small municipals or cooperatives, is our site's functionality that allows easy access to quality training. Anyone can purchase, assign and manage courses directly from our secure website. Companies do not need their own infrastructure or tech support.

"We believe our model balances the QUALITY of educating employees with COST concerns," said Quizzicle President Peter Sorenson. "We're offering an expanding cybersecurity training library with a secure, modern delivery system from which utilities can purchase, assign, monitor, track and report on courses that address today's cybersecurity challenges."

SixtySecondTraining has adopted the Micro Learning method to reinforce safe business practices. An email from our site delivers a training link to designated employees. Managers can monitor employee training status, send reminders, print certificates, or export training status results to an excel document. Awareness and compliance has never been so easy or affordable.

Quizzicle is an elearning solutions company based in Litchfield, CT., USA.
(https://sixtysecondtraining.com)

