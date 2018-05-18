Palm Beach County Announced as Finalist for 2018 National Gold Medal Awards in Parks & Recreation

Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department to compete for prestigious honor in the park and recreation industry

Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department

Contact

Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department

***@pbcgov.org Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department

End

-- The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA), in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), is pleased to announce the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department as a finalist for the 2018 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. Musco Lighting, LLC has been a proud sponsor of the Gold Medal Awards program for over 10 years.Founded in 1965, the Gold Medal Awards program honors communities in the U.S. that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition. Applications are separated into seven classes, with five classes based on population, one class for armed forces recreation and one class for state park systems awarded on odd numbered years.Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation is a finalist in the Class I category, for agencies serving a population over 400,000. Agencies are judged on their ability to address the needs of those they serve through the collective energies of community members, staff and elected officials. Palm Beach County joins three other finalists in their class that will compete for grand honors this year."I'm so proud of our employees and volunteers who serve the public with distinction, maintain our facilities with pride and deliver the programs with genuine enthusiasm,"said Parks and Recreation Director Eric Call. "Special thanks to our County Commission and Administration who truly understand the importance of Parks and Recreation on the community and wholeheartedly support the work we do."A panel of five park and recreation professionals reviews and judges all application materials. Judges are chosen for their considerable experience and knowledge in parks and recreation on both the local and national levels.This year's finalists will compete for Grand Plaque Award honors this summer, and the six Grand Plaque recipients will be announced live during the NRPA General Session at the 2018 NRPA Annual Conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, Sept. 25–27, 2018.For more information on the Gold Medal Awards, visit www.nrpa.org/goldmedal or www.aapra.org.###The mission of the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department is to make the quality of life for Palm Beach County residents and visitors better by providing diverse, safe and affordable recreation services, welcoming parks, and enriching social and cultural experiences. We achieve this by promoting wellness, fostering environmental stewardship, contributing economic value, and by improving our community every day for this and future generations. For more information, visit www.pbcparks.com.The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration is a non-profit organization founded to advance knowledge related to the administration of recreation and parks; to encourage scholarly efforts by both practitioners and educators that would enhance the practice of park and recreation administration;to promote broader public understanding of the importance of parks and recreation to the public good; and, to conduct research, publish scholarly papers and sponsor seminars related to the advancement of park and recreation administration. For more information, visit www.aapra.org.The National Recreation and Park Association is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all Americans have access to parks and recreation for health, conservation and social equity. Through its network of 60,000 recreation and park professionals and advocates, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, conservation initiatives and equitable access to parks and public space. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA's flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org.Musco Lighting, LLC is a company that has specialized in lighting systems for sports and large areas for more than 30 years. Musco has pioneered dramatic improvements in energy efficiency and affordable ways to control wasted spill light and glare. Permanent and temporary lighting services range from neighborhood fields to NASCAR super speedways. For more information, visit www.musco.com.