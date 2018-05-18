News By Tag
A Pet with Paws Launches New Organic Cotton Denim Backpack for Dogs at SuperZoo
A Pet with Paws® Introduces a new Organic Cotton Denim Backpack for Dogs to their Eco-Conscious Pet Carrier and Accessory Line at Super Zoo, Booth #4557
Earlier this year, A Pet with Paws launched their new Organic Cotton Denim Collection, which includes a smart Poop Bag Pouch, Training Bag, Quilted Denim Carrier and Dark Denim Carrier with vegan leather trim that resembles a handbag. The carriers also work with their patent pending, four spinner, wheel Pet-Trek® enabling pet parents to travel effortlessly and in style with the pets.
Denim will forever be a big part of our wardrobes and that's not changing much for 2018. There's an abundance of wearable denim trends flooding the fashion industry this year, from baggy jeans to embellished denim, men's hats on men and laced up boots. It's safe to say denim will always be in style due to its versatile, global appeal, durable, and seasonless fabric.
Ann Greenberg, Designer and Founder of A Pet With Paws® states, "Denim is the most universal fabric. It cuts through all demographic barriers and ages and is worn by babies to seniors. Chic people wear jeans with jewelry, a designer jacket and a nice handbag, and workmen wear jeans with hardhats."
Since launching in August 2015, A Pet with Paws has had much success with their functional and stylish doggy backpacks, which is why they decided to add the Organic Cotton Denim fabric to this collection. Backpacks have made a significant fashion statement over the years and A Pet with Paws has brilliantly translated this concept when they created the original Mandy backpack. Not only do pups look adorable and stylish, but they can carry their own waste bags and treats too!
Similar to all products at A Pet with Paws, the new Organic Cotton Denim Backpack is also sustainable and eco-conscious. Other features include: inside mesh compartment for a roll of waste bags, eyelet opening provides easy access to pull off the waste bag, backpack is attached to adjustable web strap and clip harness, and real metal lock and trim.
"We are very excited to incorporate this iconic fabric into our fashionable and sustainable pet carriers and accessory line, and we look forward to showcasing the Denim Backpack at this year's SuperZoo!" express Ann Greenberg.
All of A Pet with Paws products merge chic contemporary and functional design with thoughtful, eco-friendly and cruelty-free materials, filling the void of sophisticated and stylish pet products that are also safe and comfortable for the pet. Plus, the added bonus of being vegan contributes to preserving the environment and gives pet owners the opportunity to promote a more sustainable lifestyle.
About A Pet with Paws: A Pet with Paws is an innovative collection of stylish, sustainable pet carriers and accessories. Our commitment to pet travel is essential to our holistic approach of creating responsible, sophisticated products. We combine fashionable and sophisticated styles with safety minded designs to create beautiful products that are living pawprints of our core values. People, Pooches and The Planet; that's our cause. This fabulous company has partnered with Trees Tress for the Future and for every bag, carrier, or accessory that is sold, a tree is planted. Learn more about A Pet with Paws at: https://www.apetwithpaws.com/
