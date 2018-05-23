 
News By Tag
* Peace Bell Foundation
* Rotary District 7210
* Walk For Peace
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Beacon
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918


Local Rotary District 7210 Furthers Peace In the Hudson Valley, NY

The Peace Bell Foundation and Rotary District 7210 this Saturday, June 2, 2018 to walk for peace and polio over The Walkway Over The Hudson in Poughkeepsie, NY.
 
 
World Wide Peace Bell Foundation
World Wide Peace Bell Foundation
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Peace Bell Foundation
Rotary District 7210
Walk For Peace

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Beacon - New York - US

Subject:
Events

BEACON, N.Y. - May 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Americans are faced with a new normal of the increasing danger our children face of being injured or held hostage to the gun violence that has rained down on our school systems.

Local District Rotary 7210 has a mandate for peace to deflate the culture of violence in our society.

To date, The Peace Bell Foundation has planted nearly  20 Peace Poles at nearby high schools throughout the Hudson Valley. The Peace Bell Foundation and Rotary District 7210 are reaching a higher level of responsiveness with the dedication of seven Peace Poles this week at the RC Ketcham High School, John Jay HS, Arlington High School, Beacon High School and NFA High School.

Recently Peace Poles been planted at FNA North in Newburgh, FDR HS in Hyde Park along with a pole planted at The Poughkeepsie Day School.

" This is step one of our mission. One achieve peace awareness in our community. Two, and much more challenging create inner peace. And lastly step three, action.  " said Peace Bell Foundation President Doug Sturomski.

The Peace Bell Foundation has set up writing contest to further this process of discovery and understanding. Students are challenged to create a compelling narrative about, "What is Peace and How To Be A Peace Maker / Ambassador" in the community, the country and the world-wide.

" We hope this Peace Essay Contest initiative, wake young people up about peace, that peace is achievable and how vital inner peace is to each of us, " said Sturomski. Our world has become violent and dangerous. Instilling the concept of peace in our lives early on can change this downward spiral of death and destruction.

Practicing peace early in learning, sports, the arts and greater technology expertise is the way forward.  We all need to challenge ourselves to think about more being understanding. Peace is the key to our highest vibrations of joy, compassion and understanding.

Join District 7210 this Saturday, June 2, 2018 to walk for peace and polio over The Walkway Over The Hudson in Poughkeepsie, NY. The walk begins at 8:30 am to 11:30 am.  Pre-registration is required, you can also donate directly to help end polio now.

To learn more go to Rotary District 7210 event page at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/50045/page/walk-for-peace-and-polio

We'll be kicking the walk off at the Poughkeepsie Welcome Center, then heading over the Hudson River on the beautiful Walkway Over the Hudson.  Check-in starts at 8:30am with the walk beginning at 9:30am!  Join us for some live folk music on the Poughkeepsie side before the walk starts!

Pre-registration for the Walk for Peace and Polio is just $15.  You can also pre-order "End Polio Now" event t-shirts for just $10 each on the registration page (select sizes, S-XXL).

See you ALL at our Walk for Peace and Polio!

Contact:
Doug Sturomski, Peace Bell Foundation
845.242.5545
ringinpeace@gmail.com
http://www.peacebells.org

Media Contact
Doug Sturomski
***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com
8452027087
End
Source:Peace Bell Foundation
Email:***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Peace Bell Foundation, Rotary District 7210, Walk For Peace
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Beacon - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 23, 2018
Hudson Valley Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 23, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share