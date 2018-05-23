News By Tag
Local Rotary District 7210 Furthers Peace In the Hudson Valley, NY
The Peace Bell Foundation and Rotary District 7210 this Saturday, June 2, 2018 to walk for peace and polio over The Walkway Over The Hudson in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Local District Rotary 7210 has a mandate for peace to deflate the culture of violence in our society.
To date, The Peace Bell Foundation has planted nearly 20 Peace Poles at nearby high schools throughout the Hudson Valley. The Peace Bell Foundation and Rotary District 7210 are reaching a higher level of responsiveness with the dedication of seven Peace Poles this week at the RC Ketcham High School, John Jay HS, Arlington High School, Beacon High School and NFA High School.
Recently Peace Poles been planted at FNA North in Newburgh, FDR HS in Hyde Park along with a pole planted at The Poughkeepsie Day School.
" This is step one of our mission. One achieve peace awareness in our community. Two, and much more challenging create inner peace. And lastly step three, action. " said Peace Bell Foundation President Doug Sturomski.
The Peace Bell Foundation has set up writing contest to further this process of discovery and understanding. Students are challenged to create a compelling narrative about, "What is Peace and How To Be A Peace Maker / Ambassador" in the community, the country and the world-wide.
" We hope this Peace Essay Contest initiative, wake young people up about peace, that peace is achievable and how vital inner peace is to each of us, " said Sturomski. Our world has become violent and dangerous. Instilling the concept of peace in our lives early on can change this downward spiral of death and destruction.
Practicing peace early in learning, sports, the arts and greater technology expertise is the way forward. We all need to challenge ourselves to think about more being understanding. Peace is the key to our highest vibrations of joy, compassion and understanding.
Join District 7210 this Saturday, June 2, 2018 to walk for peace and polio over The Walkway Over The Hudson in Poughkeepsie, NY. The walk begins at 8:30 am to 11:30 am. Pre-registration is required, you can also donate directly to help end polio now.
To learn more go to Rotary District 7210 event page at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/
We'll be kicking the walk off at the Poughkeepsie Welcome Center, then heading over the Hudson River on the beautiful Walkway Over the Hudson. Check-
Pre-registration for the Walk for Peace and Polio is just $15. You can also pre-order "End Polio Now" event t-shirts for just $10 each on the registration page (select sizes, S-XXL).
See you ALL at our Walk for Peace and Polio!
Contact:
Doug Sturomski, Peace Bell Foundation
845.242.5545
ringinpeace@
http://www.peacebells.org
Media Contact
Doug Sturomski
***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com
8452027087
Page Updated Last on: May 23, 2018