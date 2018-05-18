News By Tag
Mini-Gooseneck Antennas for Light Weight Applications
"The successful deployment of our existing line of tactical gooseneck antennas has led to many of our customers using our tactical gooseneck antennas in non-tactical link applications, just to improve their link performance,"
Pharad's new Mini-Gooseneck antennas complement one of the most comprehensive offerings of tactical gooseneck antennas with application specific antennas available for MIMO, MANET, GSM/LTE, ISM, WiFi, and UWB radios, bases stations and access points. More information on Pharad's newest Mini-Gooseneck antennas can be found on our website: http://www.pharad.com/
