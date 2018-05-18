 
Mini-Gooseneck Antennas for Light Weight Applications

 
 
Mini-Gooseneck Antenna
Mini-Gooseneck Antenna
TAMPA, Fla. - May 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Today at SOFIC, Pharad announced the launch of a new family of small, affordable gooseneck antennas for stationary and small handheld radio use.  The gooseneck base allows the antenna to be positioned +/- 90 degrees from the normal axis of the mating SMA connector and a full 360 degrees about the axis.  Among the smallest and lightest gooseneck antennas in the industry, these antennas incorporate Pharad's proprietary efficient radiator technology in small form factor assemblies.

"The successful deployment of our existing line of tactical gooseneck antennas has led to many of our customers using our tactical gooseneck antennas in non-tactical link applications, just to improve their link performance," said Austin Farnham, President of Pharad.  "As a result, we decided to develop an extremely small version of gooseneck antennas for these light weight applications.  At just over 5 inches long, there is no another company that offers a complete range of small gooseneck antennas that operate from UHF to X-band."

Pharad's new Mini-Gooseneck antennas complement one of the most comprehensive offerings of tactical gooseneck antennas with application specific antennas available for MIMO, MANET, GSM/LTE, ISM, WiFi, and UWB radios, bases stations and access points.   More information on Pharad's newest Mini-Gooseneck antennas can be found on our website:  http://www.pharad.com/ (http://www.pharad.com/lte-wearable-antenna.html).

