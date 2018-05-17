News By Tag
Hyatt Regency Reasort welcomes award winning Magician this weekend only
Wes Iseli is one of the most in-demand Magician-illusionists in america today. As seen on NBC, CBS, ABC, PBS, and Tru TV, Wes not only worked on Camera but also behind as a magic consultant and animal trainer for Tru TV.
"The Hyatt aregency Reaort in Cambridge, MD is truly a magical place in itself with the beautiful views right on the water."
Wes Iseli performs all over the country doing around 400 shows a year. His newest project is (Wes Iseli's Magiclife) which is a reality style TV show that follows his family around on there adventure of performing on the road. Wes with his wife Natalie and his little girl Lana who is only 6 years old create a new show each and every week highlighting places they have worked and adventures they have gotten into that week. You can find (Wes Iseli's Magiclife) online.
For interviews or info on covering the show show please contact Natalie Iseli toll free at 877 987 4201 or contact is at http://www.wesiseli.com
