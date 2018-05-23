News By Tag
Remsoft Reports Strong Company Growth Supported by R&D Investments and New Hires
• Sustainable resource management leader invests heavily in cloud-native technologies • Grows staffing by 35% with industry-experts in forestry and business solutions • Prepares for launch of Remsoft Operations cloud-native solution
Worldwide operations and asset management professionals in forestry, land management, civil infrastructure, right-of-way, and other industries will soon benefit from Remsoft RISE's cloud-based advanced analytics and asset optimization capabilities to schedule and manage their operations while tracking progress and revising plans with real-time impact analysis and considering plans versus actuals.
"Remsoft has experienced strong growth across all areas of our business, allowing us to make significant investments in technologies that will allow our customers to realize the full promise of the cloud," said Andrea Feunekes, CEO and co-founder, Remsoft. "A key component of our strategy has been adding to our team in order for Remsoft to develop and deliver quality products based on the Remsoft RISE platform as quickly as possible."
Remsoft RISE – An Optimized Decision Support Platform for Today's Business
Remsoft RISE is a cloud-based multi-user, multi-tenant platform for optimized planning and decision support. The unified platform's business intelligence software, advanced spatial analytics and high-performance computing make it a powerful optimization tool to improve decision-making capacity. The first solution to be offered on the RISE platform, Remsoft Operations, is expected to be available to clients globally in the second half of 2018.
More information about the Remsoft RISE Platform can be found at https://www.remsoft.com/
About Remsoft
Since 1992, Remsoft has been a key partner to public agencies, leading products companies, timber investment management organizations (TIMOs), and appraisal consulting companies by balancing conflicting priorities and goals to more effectively manage risks, costs and decision complexities, while creating sustainable value.
Headquartered in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, Remsoft services global markets directly and through strategic partnerships with solutions providers. More information about Remsoft's solutions can be found at www.remsoft.com or by calling 1-506-450-1511.
Follow Remsoft on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/
Media Contact
Nicola MacLeod
nicola.macleod@
