Industry News





Globex Business Centres has pre-booked over 20% of their new Oman centre!

Globex Business Centres has pre-booked over 20% of their new world-class business centre opening later this summer in Muscat, Oman!
 
 
TORONTO - May 22, 2018 - PRLog -- Globex Business Centres Inc. (www.globexcentres.com) is pleased to announce it now has pre-sold/booked over 20% of the available serviced offices at its all new world-class centre opening up this summer in Muscat, Oman!   The market has very much welcomed the opportunity to rent serviced offices in Oman from Globex and to have a choice of providers.  The Globex Oman centre features over 180 desks (in configurations of 1, 2, 3 and 4 persons office groupings) to accommodate the needs of every client.   Oman has emerged as an important market vis-a-vis trade with the key markets of China, India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iran.  Oman  has enjoyed increased foreign investment and has been experiencing over 4% annual growth.  Muscat has emerged as the preferred location by multinationals to locate their Oman base.  Oman has achieved international status as one of the top tourist destinations in the world due to the many historic sites as well as the natural beauty of the country.  Over 1 Million visitors arrive at the new Oman airport each month and over 50,000 visitors from cruise ships also visit Oman each month.  The Globex serviced offices at their Muscat, Oman centre features such universally acclaimed Globex client offerings as: premium quality fit-out and finish of all offices;  prestigous location; the most advanced internet and telecom infrastructure available in the market; fully equipped luxury meeting and conference rooms with video conferencing and catering; the industry's largest allocation of space per office occupant/client; the industry's most flexible terms and contracts; 24/7 monitored and high secured access;  professional Globex trained administrative support staff including on-site receptionists to manage your calls and your business; large indoor parking facilities; extra wide hallways with large areas of open common space; fully equipped ultra-modern kitchen and cafe areas; multiple business lounges.  The expansion of Globex into the key market of Oman complements the continued growth of the brand in the major markets of the Middle-East, Africa and Asia region.  Corporate Clients and Serviced Offices Brokers interested in offices and rates for our new Muscat Oman centre should contact: oman@globexcentres.com   http://www.arabianbusiness.com/construction/397106-oman-c...  https://www.bloomberg.com/news/photo-essays/2018-05-17/a-...

Source:Globex Business Centres
