Saladino Design Studios Creates The Latest Suviche And Novecento Eateries In Doral's Cityplace
Saladino Design Studios designs two famed restaurants from SuViche Hospitality Group.
The latest SuViche to hit CityPlace in Doral brings its signature Peruvian and Asian fusion cuisine with a Pisco bar, the national spirit of Peru. Acclaimed for their flavorful sushi, ceviche, and other Peruvian specialties, SuViche has it all. The thoughtful design is inspired by SuViche's fresh and healthy menu, making it colorful, inviting and vibrant. The interior design is fun and playful, incorporating swing chairs and imported Peruvian textiles.
Adding to the variety of offerings at Doral's CityPlace, Saladino Design Studios is also crafting Novecento. Known worldwide, Novecento is an Argentinian bistro that has gained international success with over 13 locations. The design is inspired by their one-of-a-kind Argentinean-
"Designing two of SuViche Hospitality Group's hottest new restaurants to open in Doral's CityPlace provides us with an incredible opportunity to create and design for the masses, all in one location. Our designs provide diners with the ambiance and experience of traveling the world without needing your passport," shares Sean Saladino.
For Further information on SuViche and Novecento or any other of Saladino Design Studios out of the box projects, visit http://www.saladinodesign.com or call 786.953.7455
About Saladino Design Studios:
Founded in 2008, Saladino Design Studios is a collaborative studio of talented creatives, designers, engineers, architects and craftsmen, dedicated to the philosophy of concept, design and build solutions. The SDS experience is inspired by creativity, exploration, and reinvention, crafting an individualized narrative for each distinguished project from conception to completion. With more than two decades of industry experience and a lifelong passion for hospitality and eclectic design, brothers and co-founders Sean and Michael Saladino have defied the traditional working design process by challenging industry expectations and setting the standard for innovation through unbound imagination and intelligent craftsmanship. Distinctive hallmarks of the SDS style exist in their commitment to conceptualize an idea with the purpose that brings fresh and compelling experiences for all to enjoy. The SDS team are respected as highly versatile innovators and creative problem solvers and are comfortable with breaking new ground when originating strong lifestyle-driven concepts. From inception, each project is brought to life through their collaborative approach and detailed execution that encapsulates our client's vision and brands in the marketplace today and for the future. After nearly a decade, the SDS team has produced more than 100 notable projects, and counting.
Media Contact
Debra Olshan Cooper
Fresh Connect Solutions
***@gmail.com
(917) 847-8035
