The Golf Crowd Open 15th July – 1st August 2018
Add a touch of spice to any round of golf between 15th July -1st August with a spoonful of fantasy, a pinch of luck and lots of skill
It is a busy time of year for golfers, so any scheduled round can be entered - competition or social - or just organise a social round, 9 or 18 holes. Scoring is stroke play, hole by hole, with maximum double par, then pick up and move on. Play from your normal tee colour on any course, anywhere - across all time zones, longitudes and latitudes. We want to see players out on the fairways of the courses of the world, all hemispheres – every part of the globe united and competing in the Golf Crowd spirit.
For all those organising a special day - captains, societies, sections – this is an opportunity to add that extra pinch of spice and raise more funds for chosen causes. The organiser's pack is full of material and ideas to run an event and will be emailed to organisers when they register. Entry fees are donated direct to a charity of choice or to our nominated charity, Lendwithcare. Golfcrowd.online touches no money – everything goes 100% direct to charity.
Players can enter, and organisers register at https://acrosstheworld.golf/
Anyone and everyone can play! Men, women, juniors, high or low handicappers, even no handicap, weekday or weekend… that means everyone!
Our first Global Golf Event finished on the 5th April organised online to celebrate International Women's Day and raising US$5k for charities. The Golf Crowd Open is our second event of 2018. In November, golfers will have an opportunity to celebrate International Men's Day.
Diana Phipps
