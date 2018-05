The Golf Crowd Open 15th July – 1st August 2018

Add a touch of spice to any round of golf between 15th July -1st August with a spoonful of fantasy, a pinch of luck and lots of skill

-- We are delighted to announce our second global event, The Golf Crowd Open to take place from the 15th July until the 1st August. Enter in teams of two plus 2 players, chosen from the fields of The Open at Carnoustie and The British Women's Open at Lytham St Annes. A virtual pro am with a difference!It is a busy time of year for golfers, so any scheduled round can be entered - competition or social - or just organise a social round, 9 or 18 holes. Scoring is stroke play, hole by hole, with maximum double par, then pick up and move on. Play from your normal tee colour on any course, anywhere - across all time zones, longitudes and latitudes. We want to see players out on the fairways of the courses of the world, all hemispheres – every part of the globe united and competing in the Golf Crowd spirit.For all those organising a special day - captains, societies, sections – this is an opportunity to add that extra pinch of spice and raise more funds for chosen causes. The organiser's pack is full of material and ideas to run an event and will be emailed to organisers when they register. Entry fees are donated direct to a charity of choice or to our nominated charity, Lendwithcare. Golfcrowd.online touches no money – everything goes 100% direct to charity.Players can enter, and organisers register at https://acrosstheworld.golf/ enter/ Players - be ready with your team's pick from The Open Field – choose from the list of players on the website. Enter in good time and remember if entering after the 15July, teams will have a random player number.Anyone and everyone can play! Men, women, juniors, high or low handicappers, even no handicap, weekday or weekend… that means everyone!Our first Global Golf Event finished on the 5th April organised online to celebrate International Women's Day and raising US$5k for charities. The Golf Crowd Open is our second event of 2018. In November, golfers will have an opportunity to celebrate International Men's Day.