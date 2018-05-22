Legacy Plumbing Receives 2018 "Best of HomeAdvisor" Award

Home Service Professionals selected based on their commitment to excellent service and value

Contact

Michelle Young

***@legacyplumbing.net Michelle Young

End

-- Legacy Plumbing is pleased to announce it has been named a recipient of the 2018 Best of HomeAdvisor Award. This award honors top-notch professionals who provide extraordinary quality, service and value in the home improvement and maintenance industries."We are so honored to be recognized by our community and Home Advisor this year. I believe we have the best of the best working at Legacy Plumbing and I'm so proud of all the hard work and impeccable effort our team puts forward every day." - Michelle Young, Legacy Plumbing"Establishing outstanding work practices, excellent customer service and overall value doesn't come without hard work and dedication, and we are proud to honor our deserving winners," said HomeAdvisor's President Craig Smith. "The service professionals who earn this award can display the accolade proudly knowing that they exemplify traits of highly rated businesses and leaders in their space."Award recipients were selected based on positive reviews earned in quality of work practices, customer service and value. To qualify, they must have a minimum rating of four stars based on a scale of one to five, be active members in good standing and have at least three verified reviews submitted within the last six months.###About Legacy PlumbingLegacy Plumbing is a family-owned and operated light commercial and residential plumbing services company located in Frisco, Texas, serving the cities of North Dallas, Collin & Denton Counties. We take pride in treating our employees and customers the way we would want to be treated; with honesty, respect and professionalism.To learn more about Legacy Plumbing, visit - https://www.legacyplumbing.net/About HomeAdvisorHomeAdvisor is a digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners connect with service professionals to complete home projects. With HomeAdvisor's on-demand platform, homeowners can find and vet local, prescreened home service professionals;view average home project costs using True Cost Guide; and instantly book appointments online or through HomeAdvisor's award-winning mobile app. HomeAdvisor is based in Golden, Colorado and is an operating business of ANGI HomeServices.URL: https://www.legacyplumbing.net/