Remington College Cleveland Campus offers new Nail Technician Diploma Program

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Beauty

• Remington

• Education Industry:

• Education Location:

• Cleveland - Ohio - US Subject:

• Services

Media Contact

Wellons Communications

Elsa Anschuetz

***@wellonscommunications.com

4073390879 Wellons CommunicationsElsa Anschuetz4073390879

End

-- Remington College Cleveland Campus (http://www.remingtoncollege.edu/locations/cleveland/)is expanding its offerings to students with its new Nail Technician Diploma Program (http://www.remingtoncollege.edu/nail-technician-diploma/). Enrollment is now open and classes start soon.This program combines practical application of techniques in a salon-like setting with classroom instruction. Topics include:· Infection Control· Customer Service· Application of Artificial Nails· Nail Art· Manicuring· PedicuringTuition for the program is $4,800 and includes a kit featuring Cuccio products and tools. This program is not eligible for Title IV financial aid.Students will be trained for a number of entry-level positions in the beauty and wellness industry, including manicurist, pedicurist, nail salon owner, and beauty product sales and demonstrator.According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics ( https://www.bls.gov/ ooh/personal- care-and-service/ manicur... ), the need for manicurists and pedicurists is expected to grow by 13 percent from 2016 to 2026, which is faster than the average for all occupations.The course is designed to prepare students to take the Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board Cosmetology Nail Technician exams.Remington College Cleveland Campus ( http://www.remingtoncollege.edu/ locations/cleveland/ ) is located at 14445 Broadway Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44125.Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Lake Mary, FL operates 15 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu (http://www.remingtoncollege.edu/). For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/remingtoncollege (https://www.facebook.com/remingtoncollege). Remington College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs and other school administered programs. OH REG # 11-01-1958TElsa AnschuetzWellons Communications407-339-0879elsa@wellonscommunications.com