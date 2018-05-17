News By Tag
Remington College Cleveland Campus offers new Nail Technician Diploma Program
This program combines practical application of techniques in a salon-like setting with classroom instruction. Topics include:
· Infection Control
· Customer Service
· Application of Artificial Nails
· Nail Art
· Manicuring
· Pedicuring
Tuition for the program is $4,800 and includes a kit featuring Cuccio products and tools. This program is not eligible for Title IV financial aid.
Students will be trained for a number of entry-level positions in the beauty and wellness industry, including manicurist, pedicurist, nail salon owner, and beauty product sales and demonstrator.1
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (https://www.bls.gov/
The course is designed to prepare students to take the Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board Cosmetology Nail Technician exams.
Remington College Cleveland Campus (http://www.remingtoncollege.edu/
About Remington College: Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Lake Mary, FL operates 15 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu (http://www.remingtoncollege.edu/)
1Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.
Media contact:
Elsa Anschuetz
Wellons Communications
407-339-0879
elsa@wellonscommunications.com
Media Contact
Wellons Communications
Elsa Anschuetz
***@wellonscommunications.com
4073390879
