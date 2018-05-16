News By Tag
Go Overseas Launches Annual Go Overseas Again Contest
Contest offers entrants the chance to win a free trip anywhere in the world.
For the 2018 campaign, Go Overseas is offering one lucky winner the chance to win a 'Trip of a Lifetime' worth up to $1,000 and a $1,500 flight voucher provided by StudentUniverse. Additional prizes will be given away throughout the campaign including gift cards provided by Hostelling International, and Patagonia travel gear. Smaller prizes are given away weekly to entrants; the final drawing will be held after the contest ends on June 8, 2018.
As in previous campaigns, travelers can enter by leaving a review on Go Overseas for one of the programs listed on the website. Entrants can earn additional chances to win by referring friends to leave a review too.
The Go Overseas Again Contest has run for several years, and past winners include a cancer survivor who used her round-the-world ticket to support a foundation for travelers: https://www.prlog.org/
To enter, visit https://www.gooverseas.com/
For questions, interviews, or additional information, contact Go Overseas' Content Director, Valerie Stimac. (Info below.)
Go Overseas was started in 2010 with a mission to connect travelers and inspire meaningful travel overseas. With reviews and resources covering topics including study abroad, volunteering abroad, gap years, and even language learning and tours around the world, travelers can trust Go Overseas for honest, authentic, and accurate information for every travel program on our site.
Valerie Stimac
***@gooverseas.com
