OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center Offers Free Weekend Grief Camp Experience for Children Ages 6-17,
When campers arrive on Friday, they are greeted with open arms by the dozens of grief specialists and trained volunteers who guide the campers through a series of bonding and grief-related exercises, as well as fun high-energy physical activities. They begin their camp journey with an intimate Friday evening ceremony where each camper shares their name, the name of their loved one who died, and places a photo of that person on a "memory board." Saturday evening's Luminary Ceremony is equally powerful and another opportunity to come together to say goodbye to their loved one by writing a message or drawing on a lantern that's lit and set adrift across the pool. OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center recognizes every person's grief is unique in duration and intensity, and that commonalities of experience strengthen the value of a grief support group in helping the healing process. "By offering Camp Erin LA, OUR HOUSE puts a support system into place, offering a safe space to talk and providing the tools to cope with their grief," said Michele Prince, Executive Director of OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center. "Camp might be the only opportunity they have to work on their grief with other kids."
Camp Erin is an initiative created and funded by The Moyer Foundation in Seattle, WA, a non-profit organization established by Major League All-Star pitcher Jamie Moyer and his wife, Karen. Camp Erin is named in memory of Erin Metcalf, a friend of the Moyers who lost her battle to cancer at age 17. Camp Erin LA was featured in an Emmy award-winning HBO documentary "One Last Hug: Three Days at Grief Camp,"which was produced in association with The Moyer Foundation and OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center.
For more information about Camp Erin LA, please
About OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center
OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center is one of the nation's most respected organizations for grief support and education. For 24 years, OUR HOUSE has helped thousands of grieving children, teens, and adults as they embark on their journeys to hope and healing following the death of someone close. The safe, warm, and nurturing environment of their Los Angeles centers offer support groups specific to age and relationship. OUR HOUSE is a leading provider of grief education, offering workshops, seminars, and in-service training to mental health and medical professionals, clergy, educators, and other members of the community who interact with bereaved families. The OUR HOUSE grief education program is part of the curricula for students at USC's Keck and UCLA's David Geffen Schools of Medicine. With offices in West Los Angeles, Woodland Hills and Mid-City, OUR HOUSE offers bereavement support groups for adults and children in English and Spanish.To learn more, please visit www.ourhouse-
About The Moyer Foundation
The Moyer Foundation is a public, 501(c)(3) non‐profit organization with a mission to provide comfort, hope and healing to children and families affected by grief and addiction. Founded in 2000 by former MLB pitcher Jamie Moyer and child advocate Karen Phelps Moyer, The Moyer Foundation supports thousands of children and families each year through its free signature programs and services. Camp Erin® is the largest national bereavement program for children and teens grieving the death of someone significant in their lives and Camp Mariposa® is a national addiction prevention and mentoring program for youth impacted by a family member's substance use disorder. The Moyer Foundation Resource Center extends The Foundation's continuum of care by providing a curated set of online resources with personalized phone and email support for families experiencing grief, addiction and other related issues.
For more information, please visit moyerfoundation.org.
