News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
UES Installs Second Robo-Met.QC® Unit at Hill Air Force Base
Dayton Firm Repeats Technology Transition Success with Automated Coatings Analysis Product
The Robo-Met.QC system provides for consistent, rapid, automated quality control of thermal spray coatings, used by AF Sustainment Complexes in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations. The system Improves throughput, efficiency and consistency of the metallography process, and enhances platform uptime for availability to Warfighters.
Robo-Met.QC will section, clean, mount (under vacuum or atmosphere), polish, and image standard thermal spray coupons without operator interaction. The operator inserts coupon and selects a recipe. The system's internal recipes carry out the metallographic and imaging processes all in an automated fashion.
An offshoot of UES' flagship Robo-Met.3D®
Implementation of Robo-Met.QC within sustainment depots and MRO operations is expected to significantly increase the efficiency of aerospace MRO processes. UES is currently working on extending this technology to other coatings processes such as supersonic particle deposition.
Learn more at: https://www.ues.com/
Contact
Veeraraghavan Sundar, Ph.D., M.B.A.
***@ues.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse