Industry News





Southern Ocean Chamber June 26 Women in Business hosted at Drifting Sands Motel Ship Bottom

In time for the summer season, the topic will be Creating Memorial Guest Experiences through Local Partnerships. RSVP to see what else is happening at regional chamber's June Women in Business Meeting at 10am
 
 
Summer Women in Business June 26 2018
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - May 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Join the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce for their successful Women in Business Roundtable series for its next monthly installment. On Tuesday, June 26, 2018  the popular program will be hosted by the Drifting Sands Motel 119 East 9th in Ship Bottom. The event will begin at 10am, refreshments will be served as well as networking and tours of the property. The topic will be Creating memorable guest experiences through local partnerships, led by Drifting Sands Regional Director of Sales Robin Lattinville.

The purpose of these meetings are to strengthen the opportunities for women doing business in our community, it was created by the Southern Ocean Chamber as an informal way to build relationships and create a support system for women in any chapter of their career. Due to the busy summer season, the Women in Business Roundtables will resume in the fall.

The event is free with an RSVP, please contact Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce at 609 494 7211, info@sochamber.com or stop into their Visitor Center at 265 West Ninth Street Ship Bottom. Southern Ocean Chamber members receive priority if there is a wait list.  For more information on Women in Business and other programs please go to www.visitLBIregion.com or follow on social as @southernoceanchamber or @LBIregion.
