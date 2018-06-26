News By Tag
Southern Ocean Chamber June 26 Women in Business hosted at Drifting Sands Motel Ship Bottom
In time for the summer season, the topic will be Creating Memorial Guest Experiences through Local Partnerships. RSVP to see what else is happening at regional chamber's June Women in Business Meeting at 10am
The purpose of these meetings are to strengthen the opportunities for women doing business in our community, it was created by the Southern Ocean Chamber as an informal way to build relationships and create a support system for women in any chapter of their career. Due to the busy summer season, the Women in Business Roundtables will resume in the fall.
The event is free with an RSVP, please contact Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce at 609 494 7211, info@sochamber.com or stop into their Visitor Center at 265 West Ninth Street Ship Bottom. Southern Ocean Chamber members receive priority if there is a wait list. For more information on Women in Business and other programs please go to www.visitLBIregion.com or follow on social as @southernoceanchamber or @LBIregion.
