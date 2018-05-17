 
News By Tag
* Aiyana Smash
* Brand New
* Doug Simpson
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817


Aiyana Smash's "Brand New" start

Singer-songwriter Aiyana Smash debuts single on Ironhorse Music Group LLC
 
NEW YORK - May 22, 2018 - PRLog -- 18-year old singer songwriter Aiyana Smash is set to release her debut single "Brand New." The fun, bouncy, hypnotic track was produced by songwriter and recording artist Doug Simpson (Universal Pictures Fast Five, Fast and Furious 6, FreeForm's Grown-ish).

Aiyana was the grand prize winner in the 2017 Talent Competition hosted by Xi Phi and The Dream Keeper Project, a division of the Xi Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, Inc. which supports young entertainers and artists through their endeavors.

Aiyana Smash's "Brand New" single is already making waves, having been featured in the soundtrack inspired by the award-winning independent romantic comedy One Bedroom starring director, writer and actor Darien Sills-Evans and Devin Nelson.

"Brand New" by Aiyana Smash is available for pre-order now on iTunes and Amazon and will be available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and TIDAL on Friday, June 8th.

Fans can preview the track right now via Ironhorse Music Group's SoundCloud page (https://soundcloud.com/ironhorse-music-group/brand-new-ai...).
End
Source:
Email:***@ironhorsemg.com Email Verified
Phone:2124709958
Tags:Aiyana Smash, Brand New, Doug Simpson
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ironhorse Music Group LLC News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 22, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share