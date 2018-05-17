News By Tag
Aiyana Smash's "Brand New" start
Singer-songwriter Aiyana Smash debuts single on Ironhorse Music Group LLC
Aiyana was the grand prize winner in the 2017 Talent Competition hosted by Xi Phi and The Dream Keeper Project, a division of the Xi Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, Inc. which supports young entertainers and artists through their endeavors.
Aiyana Smash's "Brand New" single is already making waves, having been featured in the soundtrack inspired by the award-winning independent romantic comedy One Bedroom starring director, writer and actor Darien Sills-Evans and Devin Nelson.
"Brand New" by Aiyana Smash is available for pre-order now on iTunes and Amazon and will be available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and TIDAL on Friday, June 8th.
Fans can preview the track right now via Ironhorse Music Group's SoundCloud page (https://soundcloud.com/
