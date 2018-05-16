 
Industry News





$3,000 Donated to the Flagler Beach Police Department and Flagler County Emergency Services

Share this: The $3,000 raised from the 1st Annual Irish Open Golf Tournament will go toward ballistic vests to assist in rescuing victims of active assailants as well as rain gear for the Flagler Beach Police Department. #FlaglerBeach
 
 
L to R: Dudley Shaw, Don Petito, Matt Doughney and Jamie Bourdeau.
PALM COAST, Fla. - May 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Jamie Bourdeau, owner of Beach Front Grille in Flagler Beach, is pleased to announce that locals have raised $3,000 for Flagler County Emergency Services and the Flagler Beach Police Department. The organizations will split the funds equally.

"We raised $3,000 at the 1st Annual Irish Open Golf Outing, but not one golf ball was hit," explains Jamie Bourdeau. The tournament was planned for March 19th at Halifax Plantation with 131 players signed up, but a thunderstorm rolled in just as players were about to tee off. "When everyone arrived in the morning the weather looked okay, but then the storm rolled in," said Jamie. That didn't discourage the golfers from donating to a good cause, and the group still raised $3,000 from the players fees, sponsorships and raffles. Sponsors included Beach Front Grille, MediQuick, and the ICU nurses at Florida Hospital Flagler.

Everyone took a detour that day and went to Beach Front Grille to enjoy lunch and libations. "Halifax Plantation was great and gave everyone a rain check to come back for a free round of golf," said Jamie.

The checks were presented to Don Petito, Flagler County Fire Chief, and Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney on May 10th at Beach Front Grille. Each received $1,500. The money was donated for use on anything they deem necessary. "These funds are going to be used for some updated raid gear for our police officers," said Chief Doughney. "What we have now is antiquated and hot, and with summer right around the corner, we are looking forward to utilizing some more modern weather gear," he added. Chief Petito plans to use their donated funds for ballistic vests to assist in rescuing victims of active assailant.

For more information on this fundraiser, please contact Jamie Bourdeau at 386-693-4839. To keep up with all of the events at Beach Front Grille, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/beachfrontgrille/events/.

