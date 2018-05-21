News By Tag
Silent Auction of Paintings by LatAm Painters Will Raise Funds to Support Seeds of Life Foundation
The fundraising event will take place Thursday, May 24, from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM at 2650 SW 145 Ave., Miramar, FL 33027. The event is free of charge.
A silent auction will give attendees the opportunity to bid on original works of art by 13 accomplished painters, including Ana Carolina Moreno. An artist and architect who was born in Caracas, Moreno has developed a series of amazing sculpture and mixed media art pieces. With over eighteen years of experience in the art field, she proudly presents her unique art pieces in galleries accross the United States, Europe and Asia.
Her philosophy in art is that every piece she creates should have a part or impression of her soul. As an art lover she has always been very sensitive to the human nature and its different ways of expression.
"I feel that all my pieces show human figures that had been repressed by the environment,"
The event will be hosted by Miramar-based Riviera Point Development Group, a strong supporter of Seeds of Life. Riviera Point is a commercial real estate developer that funds many of its projects with capital from Latin America. To Riviera Point, corporate philanthropy is key to give back to the community.
"Domestic violence has no place in our society," said Riviera Point Director of Public Relations Dania Azpurua, who is helping plan the event. "But unfortunately, this problem continues to affect families across the region."
In the United States, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men aged 18 and older have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
For more information on this event, please, contact Dania Azpurua at 305.433.2396 or at dania@rivierapmo.com
To RSVP for the event, register at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/
