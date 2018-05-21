 
News By Tag
* Silent Auction
* Domestic Violence
* Nonprofit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Weston
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716

Silent Auction of Paintings by LatAm Painters Will Raise Funds to Support Seeds of Life Foundation

 
 
Seeds of Life
Seeds of Life
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Silent Auction
Domestic Violence
Nonprofit

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Weston - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

WESTON, Fla. - May 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Seeds of Life Foundation invites members of the community to enjoy an evening of Art, Wine & Life in Miramar. The event will raise funds to support its programs that help victims of domestic violence and verbal/emotional/physical abuse stay away from their abuser. The nonprofit organization provides financial, emotional and psychological support as well as temporary homes to women seeking refuge. Seeds of Life gives women an opportunity to be safe, recover their self-esteem and start a new life in a healthy environment.

The fundraising event will take place Thursday, May 24, from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM at 2650 SW 145 Ave., Miramar, FL 33027. The event is free of charge.

A silent auction will give attendees the opportunity to bid on original works of art by 13 accomplished painters, including Ana Carolina Moreno. An artist and architect who was born in Caracas, Moreno has developed a series of amazing sculpture and mixed media art pieces. With over eighteen years of experience in the art field, she proudly presents her unique art pieces in galleries accross the United States, Europe and Asia.

Her philosophy in art is that every piece she creates should have a part or impression of her soul. As an art lover she has always been very sensitive to the human nature and its different ways of expression.

"I feel that all my pieces show human figures that had been repressed by the environment," said Moreno.

The event will be hosted by Miramar-based Riviera Point Development Group, a strong supporter of Seeds of Life. Riviera Point is a commercial real estate developer that funds many of its projects with capital from Latin America. To Riviera Point, corporate philanthropy is key to give back to the community.

"Domestic violence has no place in our society," said Riviera Point Director of Public Relations Dania Azpurua, who is helping plan the event. "But unfortunately, this problem continues to affect families across the region."

In the United States, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men aged 18 and older have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

For more information on this event, please, contact Dania Azpurua at 305.433.2396 or at dania@rivierapmo.com

To RSVP for the event, register at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?...=.

Media Contact
Paola Iuspa Abbott
paola@topofmind-pr.com
End
Source:Riviera Point Development Group
Email:***@topofmind-pr.com Email Verified
Tags:Silent Auction, Domestic Violence, Nonprofit
Industry:Arts
Location:Weston - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 21, 2018
Top Of Mind PR PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 21, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share