"Risotto: A Taste of Italy" Instructional Class At Wisdom House In Litchfield June 2

Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center Head Chef Margaret Jacobs will host a cooking demonstration featuring three risotto dishes on Saturday, June 2. The dishes will be Shrimp Risotto, Leek and White Wine Risotto, plus Mushroom Risotto.

• Events LITCHFIELD, Conn. - May 21, 2018 - PRLog -- "From Wisdom's Table: Risotto: A Taste of Italy" will be the theme of a cooking demonstration offered by Wisdom House Head Chef Margaret Jacobs. Chef Margaret will demonstrate how to prepare three risotto dishes between 2:00 and 3:30 p.m. at the Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center at 229 East Litchfield Road in Litchfield on Saturday, June 2.



Chef Margaret's menu will feature a Shrimp Risotto, Leek and White Wine Risotto, and a Mushroom Risotto. Risotto is a popular, simple and satisfying northern Italian rice dish. Participants will be invited to sample all the dishes and present their questions to Chef Jacobs. A vegan option will be discussed, and recipes will also be offered to all program attendees.



A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, Chef Margaret was trained by Austrian and French chefs, Antoine Linda and Michael Carrier. Through her illustrious culinary career, she has worked at the United Nations Plaza Hotel in New York City and as Executive Chef at EF Barrett & Co. in New York City. She possesses more than 30 years of cooking, baking and business experience in the culinary arts.



Wisdom House is an interfaith retreat and conference center which presents programs in spirituality, education and the arts, and offers hospitality for organizations whose mission is consistent with that of Wisdom House. The mission of Wisdom House is rooted in the Judeo-Christian Wisdom tradition which supports the center's commitment to sustainability and concern for contemporary issues. The center is a ministry of the Daughters of Wisdom.



The fee for the "From Wisdom's Table" cooking demonstration by May 25th is $25/person, and $30/person after May 25.



To register, visit



