Elgin Real Estate Market Update May 2018
Real Estate In Elgin is a sellers' market with low inventory of homes in Elgin and a lot of buyer interest. There is a 4.1 months supply of inventory on the market in Elgin on May 31, 2018.
Now is the Time to Sell!
The number of home sales in Elgin from April 1, 2018 through April 30, 2018 was 133 units. That is 1% above the number of homes sold last month in Elgin.
The average price per square foot in the area is now $98/Sq.Ft, which is 3% a decline from last month.
In Elgin there were 17 units sold in April in the price range between $67,000 – $141,372 with an average of 2.4 bedrooms and 1.4 bathrooms and average Square footage of 1,123SF.
In Elgin there were 112 units sold in April in the price range between $141,373 – $382,871 with an average of 3.1 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and average Square footage of 1,872SF.
In Elgin there were 4 units sold in April in the price range between $382,872 – $550,000 with an average of 4.8 bedrooms and 2.6 bathrooms and average Square footage of 3,218SF.
The low price range had the most activity. Homes up to $141,372 were on the market on average 26 days and sold an average of $112,024.
