Industry News





Elgin Real Estate Market Update May 2018

Real Estate In Elgin is a sellers' market with low inventory of homes in Elgin and a lot of buyer interest. There is a 4.1 months supply of inventory on the market in Elgin on May 31, 2018.
 
 
BARRINGTON, Ill. - May 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Real Estate In Elgin (https://propertyup.com/realestate/elgin,illinois) is a sellers' market with low inventory of homes in Elgin (https://propertyup.com/sale/house-elgin,illinois) and a lot of buyer interest. There is a 4.1 months supply of inventory on the market in Elgin (https://propertyup.com/sale/elgin,illinois) on May 31, 2018.

Now is the Time to Sell!

The average market time for a Single Family Homes to sell in Elgin (https://propertyup.com/sale/house-elgin,illinois) last month was 38 days.
It took on average 26 days to sell Elgin Condo (https://propertyup.com/sale/condos-elgin,illinois), Townhouse or a Duplex.
The number of home sales in Elgin from April 1, 2018 through April 30, 2018 was 133 units. That is 1% above the number of homes sold last month in Elgin.

The average price per square foot in the area is now $98/Sq.Ft, which is 3% a decline from last month.

In Elgin there were 17 units sold in April in the price range between $67,000 – $141,372 with an average of 2.4 bedrooms and 1.4 bathrooms and average Square footage of 1,123SF.

In Elgin there were 112 units sold in April in the price range between $141,373 – $382,871 with an average of 3.1 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and average Square footage of 1,872SF.

In Elgin there were 4 units sold in April in the price range between $382,872 – $550,000 with an average of 4.8 bedrooms and 2.6 bathrooms and average Square footage of 3,218SF.

The low price range had the most activity. Homes up to $141,372 were on the market on average 26 days and sold an average of $112,024.

If you are looking for a new home for you and your family, or looking for an investment property, you can't go wrong by getting a prime piece of real estate in Elgin (https://propertyup.com/realestate/elgin,illinois). Search all Elgin homes for Sale (https://propertyup.com/sale/elgin,illinois) on propertyup.com If you are considering viewing Elgin (https://propertyup.com/sale/elgin,illinois), you may want to do so now!

