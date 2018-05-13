 
Industry News





May 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
19181716151413

Nu Republic Financial Services Ushers In A New Era

Financial Vision for the Empowerment of Underserved Communities
 
 
ATLANTA - May 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Nu Republic has announced that it is incorporating all monetary services under one roof. As of recently, the company will offer accounting, insurance, lending, and credit services to all of its customers. Through an expansion of services, Nu Republic can take financial empowerment and education to the next level for underserved individuals and communities.

Traditionally, financial services companies have specialized in one particular facet of the industry. These business usually come in the form of accounting firms, insurance agencies, or reality groups. By offering a diversified financial services menu, Nu Republic can created a well-versed force of financial services specialist, prepared to address the various economical needs of ordinary people. This will eliminate the need for one-dimensional individuals trained to offer one or two standard services and create  informative sources of financial education for clients.

The direct beneficiaries of this change are individuals in underserved communities. It has been documented that the urban demographic is responsible for majority of spending. However, this demographic also lacks the financial literacy necessary to make informed and effective decisions in regards to their resources. That is why Nu Republic is dedicated to providing financial services to communities across the United States; with a focus on providing the education and training required in their vast areas of specialization. Certification courses are offered to all prospective employees to assure they attain sufficient knowledge and expertise in their respective service areas.

###

About Nu Republic

At Nu Republic, our mission is to improve the quality of life for our members through financial wellness. As we become increasingly aware of the foods we eat, medicines we take and our work-life (un)balance, many Americans strive to find happiness without first addressing their most fundamental need, a healthy relationship with money.

More than knowledge, Nu Republic strives to provide members with a sense of understanding, a paradigm shift that will forever impact the way they see the world and its possibilities. With that understanding and access to a robust network of resources, members are able to leverage high financial intelligence in a way that is unintimidating. We give them real power with the confidence to use it. Nu Republic positions members to address their personal economics in order to find financial wellness. To learn more visit https://www.nurepublic.com/.

Contact
Martel Sharpe, Communications Director
martel@nurepublic.com
4049646169
Click to Share