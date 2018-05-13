News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Southwest Florida Merchant Services Company Is Title Sponsor for Freedom 5k
Each year, runners begin at the foot of the Cape Coral bridge on Cape Coral Parkway, cross over the Caloosahatchee until they reach the intersection at McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers then make a u-turn and run back to the finish line at the foot of the Cape Coral bridge.
"This is a fun event that we love to be involved in and sponsor," says Jonathan Gabel, President of Priority Business Solutions. "The majority of our team lives in the Cape and the funds that are raised here by this event directly impact organizations right here in Cape Coral as well, being IAVF and SOCA. That provides us all, the organizers, sponsors, runners, volunteers, everyone involved some instant gratification to not only come out and do something active with friends and family but also positively impact our community on a contribution level and make a difference to these two local programs as well as everyone they serve. It's great to be a part of this community."
Prices to register for the 5K are as follows: $20 ($15 for youth) by June 8th. $25 ($20 for youth) by June 22nd. $30 ($25 for youth) by July 3rd and $40 (for adults and youth) when purchased on the day of the race. A "Fun Run" price of $10 is available for youth under 12 years and a special price of $20 is available for present and past members of the military.
For more information or to register for the event, visit http://freedom5kcc.com.
ABOUT IAVF
The Veterans Foundation has been assisting veterans of all ages in such areas as GI benefits, housing, health care, jobs and small business opportunities. The IAVF also formed the Southwest Florida Military Museum and Library and displays thousands of military artifacts. For more information about IAVF log onto their website at www.veterans-
ABOUT SOCA
The purpose of the Special Operations Communicators Association is to provide a permanent organization to preserve and further the development of the common bond existing between all persons who have honorably served or are serving with the Joint Communications Unit (JCU) of the United States Armed Forces, to encourage patriotism, to honor the memory of deceased JCU members and other veterans, and to provide aid and assistance to those members, veterans, and their dependents, in need. For more information about SOCA, visit www.TheSOCA.org.
ABOUT PRIORITY BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
Priority Business Solutions has not only been the title sponsor of the Freedom 5K for the past 3 years, but is a merchant services company based in Southwest Florida, serving businesses across the United States. They provide credit card processing, payroll services, POS systems, and merchant cash advances to help businesses operate as efficiently as possible. For more information visit https://www.prioritybusinesssolutions.com/
Contact
Jonathan Gabel
***@ppssfl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse