Industry News





May 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
19181716151413


Former Mayor Shirley Franklin, C.T. Vivian and More Awarded At The Alpha Phi Alpha Aureus Gala

 
 
ATLANTA - May 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Join the men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and the Eta Lambda Chapter, for the second annual Aureus Gala, recognizing some of the country's most influential and impactful figures. Whether you're looking to rub elbows with some familiar faces or make some new friends, this event is a can't miss opportunity for a great cause, such as supporting our chapter's Project Exc2el Mentoring program.

WHAT: Second Annual Aureus Gala
WHEN: Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 6:00 PM
WHERE: Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway
Tickets: http://etalambda.org/

About Alpha Phi Alpha
Founded on December 4, 1906, at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., has continued to supply voice and vision to the struggle of African Americans and people of color around the world. The fraternity has long stood at the forefront of the African-American community's fight for civil rights through Alpha men such as Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell, Thurgood Marshall, Paul Robeson, Andrew Young, Edward Brooke and Cornel West. The fraternity, through its more than 600 college and alumni chapters, and general-organization members, serves communities in the United States, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Europe. Visit www.apa1906.net and follow on Twitter @apa1906network.

About Eta Lambda
Eta Lambda Chapter, the mother chapter of Alpha in Atlanta, is one of the largest chapters in Alpha with more than 200 active brothers. The chapter has a legacy of leadership, service, and commitment worth remembering. Eta Lambda continues its legacy by fostering relationships with its three mentee (college) chapters: Alpha Rho (Morehouse College), Alpha Phi (Clark Atlanta University) and Zeta Mu (Georgia State University).

Media Contact:
The Garner Circle PR
Nicole Garner Scott
Pr@TheGarnerCircle.Com
End
Source:Alpha Phi Alpha Eta Lambda Chapter
Email:***@thegarnercircle.com Email Verified
Phone:4044222173
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
