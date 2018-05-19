Former Mayor Shirley Franklin, C.T. Vivian and More Awarded At The Alpha Phi Alpha Aureus Gala

End

-- Join the men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and the Eta Lambda Chapter, for the second annual Aureus Gala, recognizing some of the country's most influential and impactful figures. Whether you're looking to rub elbows with some familiar faces or make some new friends, this event is a can't miss opportunity for a great cause, such as supporting our chapter's Project Exc2el Mentoring program.Second Annual Aureus Gala: Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 6:00 PM: Atlanta Airport Marriott Gatewayhttp://etalambda.org/Founded on December 4, 1906, at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., has continued to supply voice and vision to the struggle of African Americans and people of color around the world. The fraternity has long stood at the forefront of the African-American community's fight for civil rights through Alpha men such as Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell, Thurgood Marshall, Paul Robeson, Andrew Young, Edward Brooke and Cornel West. The fraternity, through its more than 600 college and alumni chapters, and general-organization members, serves communities in the United States, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Europe. Visit www.apa1906.net and follow on Twitter @apa1906network.Eta Lambda Chapter, the mother chapter of Alpha in Atlanta, is one of the largest chapters in Alpha with more than 200 active brothers. The chapter has a legacy of leadership, service, and commitment worth remembering. Eta Lambda continues its legacy by fostering relationships with its three mentee (college) chapters: Alpha Rho (Morehouse College), Alpha Phi (Clark Atlanta University) and Zeta Mu (Georgia State University).The Garner Circle PRNicole Garner ScottPr@TheGarnerCircle.Com