Academic Career & Executive Search Congratulates Presentation College on New VP for Finance

 
 
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. - May 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Academic Career & Executive Search (ACES) proudly announces the successful completion of their most recent search for Vice President for Finance at Presentation College in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

The firm congratulates Dr. Christopher Brett Stocklin who is scheduled to begin his new role June 15, 2018.

Founded in 1951 in Aberdeen, South Dakota, Presentation College focuses on career-directed undergraduate and graduate programs of study in three academic divisions: Health and Natural Science, Nursing, and Social Science and Humanities.

"President Huber provided a clear and determined vision of the necessary expertise and personal qualities the new Vice President for Finance should possess. Armed with her vision and the collaborative support of her Human Resources Director, Jason Pettigrew, we were able to complete this search quickly and effectively." Jennifer Muller, Managing Partner and Senior Executive Search Consultant at ACES continues, "It was important to the school to have someone in this role who possessed an excellent track record of success in financial leadership and the ability to connect and effectively communicate ideas and policies. Financial acumen and personality measured equally in the demands of this search and Dr. Stocklin certainly measures up in both those areas!"

"We wish Dr. Stocklin and Presentation College every success on their path forward!"

About Academic Career & Executive Search:

Academic Career & Executive Search offers premium level Full Search services that are completed quickly and at a fraction of the cost of traditional executive search firms. In addition to the Full Search, the firm offers five exceptional search solutions to fit each institution's needs and budget.

To learn more about Academic Career & Executive Search, visit https://acesrch.com/ or contact Jennifer Muller directly at 860-740-2600 or email her at Jennifer@ACEsrch.com.

To learn more about Dr. Stocklin and Presentation College, visit http://www.presentation.edu/pc-selects-new-vp-finance/

