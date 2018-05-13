 
News By Tag
* New Homes
* Lennar
* New Homes In Irvine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Irvine
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
19181716151413

Four Collections at Cadence Park in Irvine Grand Open with Success

 
 
Discover single-family detached homes from approx. 2,878 to 4,585 square feet
Discover single-family detached homes from approx. 2,878 to 4,585 square feet
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* New Homes
* Lennar
* New Homes In Irvine

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Irvine - California - US

Subject:
* Events

IRVINE, Calif. - May 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Lennar celebrated a highly-successful Grand Opening of four collections at Cadence Park — Crescendo, Serenade, Capella and Marcato — all situated within the Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine. Hundreds of people came out to attend the event and enjoyed complimentary treats and refreshments as they toured 12 stunning model homes, each boasting Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs. If you missed this Grand Opening, three additional Lennar collections — Adagio, Cantata and Encore — will be grand opening at Cadence Park on Saturday, May 26th!

"We could not be more excited with the turnout and feedback we received from homeshoppers as they toured the 12 high-end model homes," said Janet Price, Marketing Manager for Lennar California Coastal. "Cadence Park is ideal for families, with each collection featuring a pedestrian-friendly location with family-focused amenities nearby, including walkability to Irvine's award-wining schools, parks and trails."

Interested homeshoppers can choose from a variety of floorplans across the four collections, each showcasing single-family detached homes from approximately 2,878 to 4,585 square feet. Designed to embrace the lifestyles of today's modern buyer, floorplans feature open-concept layouts with great rooms, dining rooms and kitchens effortlessly connected for easier entertaining and relaxation. With spacious secondary bedrooms, luxurious master suites with spa-inspired bathrooms and gorgeous California rooms that blur the line between indoor and outdoor living, Lennar homes at Cadence Park offers an elevated living experience.

Lennar's popular Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplan is also available at Crescendo. Designed for multigenerational living, this design helps separate living quarters while still remaining attached to the main home, a win-win situation for homeowners looking to accommodate family without sacrificing privacy or comfort.

Each Lennar home also features Lennar's signature Everything's Included® (https://www.lennar.com/ei) program, designed to help add value and style by including a high level of custom-like features as a standard and at no additional cost, including quartz countertops, stainless steel and energy-efficient appliances, beautiful cabinetry, home automation technology including Amazon Alexa and much more. Also included is the world's first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs, meaning high-performance wireless coverage is guaranteed on every floor, so you can operate today's best smart and streaming products at peak performance.

The desirable Cadence Park masterplan is inspired by art in all its forms, with dedicated spaces that celebrate music, sculpture and creativity. Cadence Park's little entertainers will find themselves their very own personal stage at the park's outdoor amphitheater—an intimate space perfect for impromptu performances. For recreational activities, masterplanned amenities also include a neighborhood pool, and a versatile shuffleboard court. And within the neighborhood is a brand-new, state-of-the-art school coming August 2018, just in time for the 2018-2019 school year.

Cadence Park residents can also enjoy the expansive of amenities available at the Greater Park Neighborhood, contributing to a unique and elevated living experience, including walking and biking paths shaded by grand heritage trees, pools, spas, indoor gathering areas, parks, sports fields, playgrounds and much more—all located just steps from your front door.

Prospective homeshoppers are encouraged to visit the Welcome Home Center on the corner of Benchmark and Character and tour the model homes. Cadence Park in the Great Park Neighborhoods is located between Irvine Blvd. and Modjeska in Irvine. Visit www.lennar.com or call 949-423-3007 for more details.

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
9492830202
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:New Homes, Lennar, New Homes In Irvine
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Irvine - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 18, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share