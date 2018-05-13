News By Tag
Four Collections at Cadence Park in Irvine Grand Open with Success
"We could not be more excited with the turnout and feedback we received from homeshoppers as they toured the 12 high-end model homes," said Janet Price, Marketing Manager for Lennar California Coastal. "Cadence Park is ideal for families, with each collection featuring a pedestrian-friendly location with family-focused amenities nearby, including walkability to Irvine's award-wining schools, parks and trails."
Interested homeshoppers can choose from a variety of floorplans across the four collections, each showcasing single-family detached homes from approximately 2,878 to 4,585 square feet. Designed to embrace the lifestyles of today's modern buyer, floorplans feature open-concept layouts with great rooms, dining rooms and kitchens effortlessly connected for easier entertaining and relaxation. With spacious secondary bedrooms, luxurious master suites with spa-inspired bathrooms and gorgeous California rooms that blur the line between indoor and outdoor living, Lennar homes at Cadence Park offers an elevated living experience.
Lennar's popular Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplan is also available at Crescendo. Designed for multigenerational living, this design helps separate living quarters while still remaining attached to the main home, a win-win situation for homeowners looking to accommodate family without sacrificing privacy or comfort.
Each Lennar home also features Lennar's signature Everything's Included® (https://www.lennar.com/
The desirable Cadence Park masterplan is inspired by art in all its forms, with dedicated spaces that celebrate music, sculpture and creativity. Cadence Park's little entertainers will find themselves their very own personal stage at the park's outdoor amphitheater—
Cadence Park residents can also enjoy the expansive of amenities available at the Greater Park Neighborhood, contributing to a unique and elevated living experience, including walking and biking paths shaded by grand heritage trees, pools, spas, indoor gathering areas, parks, sports fields, playgrounds and much more—all located just steps from your front door.
Prospective homeshoppers are encouraged to visit the Welcome Home Center on the corner of Benchmark and Character and tour the model homes. Cadence Park in the Great Park Neighborhoods is located between Irvine Blvd. and Modjeska in Irvine. Visit www.lennar.com or call 949-423-3007 for more details.
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com.
