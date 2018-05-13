Khurana Kickboxing and Fitness Gym Opens in Brunswick, Georgia

Khurana Kickboxing Logo

-- Khurana Kickboxing, a new kickboxing and fitness gym, has opened in Brunswick, Georgia. No matter what age, experience, or fitness level, Khurana Kickboxing helps clients use kickboxing to reach fitness goals and build a healthier lifestyle. Newcomers can take a free fitness assessment and schedule a free class to get a feel for Vinay Khurana's methods.Vinay Khurana is the owner of Khurana Kickboxing and has been involved in kickboxing/fitness for over 20 years. Khurana is experienced in CrossFit, TRX, circuit training, and has trained with UFC fighters and looks to now help customers find mental focus, confidence, fitness, and fun.Khurana Kickboxing can make fitness fit into any schedule with both morning and late evening classes. Walk-ins are welcome, but customers can schedule private, 1-on-1 sessions in the gym or at home. No matter what schedule, workout experience, or fitness level, Khurana Kickboxing can help you achieve your goals through Khurana's belief of: "Building the confidence to take control of your life, reaching your ultimate potential and reaping benefits that shape and mold you into the best version of you."Client Adrian Castellanos best exemplifies the gym's goals when she says, "I have a full life in all areas, and Vinay helps me mentally and physically to be strong, confident, and full of energy. This is one of the greatest pieces that helps me to show up in all areas of my life! If you're thinking of getting stronger, please reach out to Vinay! He is awesome."To begin your journey into a healthier lifestyle, visit Khurana Kickboxing at 209 Gloucester Street, Brunswick, GA 31520 on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. or 6:30 pm, or even Saturdays at 12:00 pm. You can also contact Vinay Khurana at (717)-471-8330, on their website khuranakickboxing.com, or on Facebook and Instagram at @khuranakickboxingandfitness.###