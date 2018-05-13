2019 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features CLEVELAND INDIANS Infield Coach Kainoa Correa

 
Industry News





PRINCETON, N.J. - May 18, 2018 - PRLog -- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 10 to 12, 2019 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Kainoa Correa of the Cleveland Indians as well as Northwestern, Wake Forest, Florida Atlantic University, Cal State Fullerton, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches who will be presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, and mental edge.

Kainoa Correa coached four seasons at UNC, serving as the overall Defensive Coordinator, Infield Coach, & Third Base Coach.  Prior to coming to UNC, Correa spent three seasons as the Head Assistant at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, WA. He originally joined the Puget Sound baseball staff in 2011 after a four-year playing career for Puget Sound. As Head Assistant, Correa served as recruiting coordinator, infield coach, and third-base coach. He also oversaw Puget Sound's overall team defense, strength and conditioning program, and academic advising.

Correa is currently in his second summer with USA baseball as the head coach of the USA NTIS Northwest 17U Head Coach.  As a player, Correa was an All-Conference Infielder at Waiakea High School in Hilo, Hawaii, helping to lead Waiakea to back-to-back top 3 state finishes. Collegiately at Puget Sound, he played second base, third base, and shortstop from 2007-2011.  Coach Correa graduated from Puget Sound in 2011 with a degree in History. He currently resides in Windsor, Colorado.

Learn firsthand baseball insights from legendary Kainoa Correa. Register at http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/events/2019-inside-baseball-coaches-clinic/ for the 2019 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic. For more information, call (973) 921.0400 today!

Contact
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
support@insidebaseballclinic.com
(973) 921.0400
