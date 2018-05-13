News By Tag
2019 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features CLEVELAND INDIANS Infield Coach Kainoa Correa
Kainoa Correa coached four seasons at UNC, serving as the overall Defensive Coordinator, Infield Coach, & Third Base Coach. Prior to coming to UNC, Correa spent three seasons as the Head Assistant at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, WA. He originally joined the Puget Sound baseball staff in 2011 after a four-year playing career for Puget Sound. As Head Assistant, Correa served as recruiting coordinator, infield coach, and third-base coach. He also oversaw Puget Sound's overall team defense, strength and conditioning program, and academic advising.
Correa is currently in his second summer with USA baseball as the head coach of the USA NTIS Northwest 17U Head Coach. As a player, Correa was an All-Conference Infielder at Waiakea High School in Hilo, Hawaii, helping to lead Waiakea to back-to-back top 3 state finishes. Collegiately at Puget Sound, he played second base, third base, and shortstop from 2007-2011. Coach Correa graduated from Puget Sound in 2011 with a degree in History. He currently resides in Windsor, Colorado.
Learn firsthand baseball insights from legendary Kainoa Correa. Register at http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/
