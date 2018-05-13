 
May 2018





Jessica Bow Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Realtor Jessica Bow of The Golden Group Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Downtown Sarasota, Florida, Office
 
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - May 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Realtor Jessica Bow has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a team member with her husband, David Polosky (The Golden Group), in the downtown Sarasota, Florida, office. Formerly with Bright Realty, she specializes in residential properties, investment properties, and first-time homebuyers.

         A Florida native, Jessica moved from the east coast to Sarasota in 1984. "I have bought and sold many homes over the years since I purchased my first home here in 1986, and have always thoroughly enjoyed the entire real estate process," she said. "Having worked in the legal field as a court reporter for over 30 years, I felt it was time to follow my true passion and become a Realtor."

         In addition to extensive knowledge of the local market, she brings exceptional negotiation and customer service skills. As a bonus, the team also provides FREE LABOR to their clients to spruce up their homes, whether buying or selling.

         She is involved in her children's activities and has served as a Girl Scout leader, youth group leader, and an officer in the Parent Teacher Association.

         The Sarasota office is located at 1312 Main Street, Sarasota, Florida 34236. Jessica can be reached at (941) 356-2585 or JessicaSellsSarasota@gmail.com.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.

