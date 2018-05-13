NU Stream Realty and NU Stream Mortgage chooses TMG The Mortgage Group to support their growth

Vancouver realty and mortgage company partners with TMG The Mortgage Group to support their strategic growth plans.

Gina Monaco

***@mortgagegroup.com Gina Monaco

-- TMG The Mortgage Group is proud to announce a strategic affiliation with NU Stream Realty Inc and NU Stream Mortgage Inc located in B.C.NU Stream was searching for a partner with similar values to help facilitate its incredible growth, while at the same time servicing their clients with the best mortgage products in the market."When we were looking at this next stage of growth, TMG's support systems, training and tools impressed us," said Wells Peng, founder and CEO of NU Stream. "The TMG team is the best fit for our company and we look forward to continuing to grow together."TMG's Vice-President of BC, Dan Pultr, is equally as enthusiastic. "From the moment we met with the partners at NU Stream, we were excited to work with such growth and client focused individuals,"he said. "The company's market penetration over the past few years has been impressive -- $3B in transactions since inception in 2016 – and when they shared their vision, it was a natural fit. ""TMG has earned a stellar reputation in the industry because our staff, systems and resources are placed against the filter of adding value to our broker partners. We're confident TMG will truly complement NU Stream's business and make this partnership a win-win," Pultr added.TMG The Mortgage Group is an award-winning mortgage brokerage and the largest independent brokerage in Canada with more than 800 agents and brokers across the country.NU Stream Realty Inc. is an innovative real estate brokerage company using a team-based model that has proven to be highly efficient, professional, and comprehensive. NU Stream Realty Inc. is developing operations in both the Vancouver and Toronto Chinese markets simultaneously, establishing a platform to serve customers across Canada.Dan PultrDirect: 1.88.400.8905Email: dan@mortgagegroup.com