News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NPS Model United Nations NPSMUN- 2018
The fourth chapter of NPS Model United Nations was inaugurated by Mrs. Maya Chaudhury, President, Awardee and Eminent Educationist of the Northeast.
The MUN Secretariat comprised Mr. Priyam Hazarika, Secretary-General, Mr. Dhanesh Gupta, Director General, and Mr. Himant Talukdar, Charge D' Affairs. The theme of NPSMUN-2018 is "The Challenge of Change". This year NPSMUN has witnessed a gathering of more than 250 delegates and officials from different parts of Assam. The Schools which have participated with a maximum number of delegates are Sarla Birla Gyan Jyoti, APS Narangi, SFS Narengi, DPS Guwahati and DPS Khanapara.
This year NPSMUN has 5 committees viz-United Nations Security Council with the Agenda 'The Situation in the Syrian Arab Republic'; United Nations Human Rights Council with the Agenda 'Human Rights Violation in the Middle East'; All India Political Parties Meet with the Agenda 'Reviewing the Case of Kulbhushan Jadhav in ICJ'; the Futuristic War Cabinet 2020 with the agenda 'The Rise of Communist China' and the International Press Corps.
On an opening day, the committees witnessed heated debates and discussions. Through its theme 'The Challenge of Change', NPSMUN 2018 seeks to highlight the consequences of change and the grave necessity of tackling the carte blanche system that seems to have established itself in the recent past. The Closing ceremony will take place on 19th May 2018 at 4 p.m. Visit us at https://www.npsis.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse