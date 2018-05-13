 
News By Tag
* Best school in guwahati
* School In Guwahati
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Guwahati
  Assam
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
19181716151413


NPS Model United Nations NPSMUN- 2018

The fourth chapter of NPS Model United Nations was inaugurated by Mrs. Maya Chaudhury, President, Awardee and Eminent Educationist of the Northeast.
 
 
strng last-5
strng last-5
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Best school in guwahati
School In Guwahati

Industry:
Education

Location:
Guwahati - Assam - India

Subject:
Awards

GUWAHATI, India - May 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Mrs. Maya Chaudhury, President, Awardee and Eminent Educationist of the Northeast was the Chief Guest of the function. The Founder Chairman of the School, Mr. J.N Das and Principal Mrs. Probhati Biswas were also present in this function. It was a 3-day programme which started with a glittering ceremony. The delegates and guests were welcomed with the school song, a welcome dance and other items. The Chief Guest impressed on the need to look at diverse global issues and become champion global leaders of tomorrow.

The MUN Secretariat comprised Mr. Priyam Hazarika, Secretary-General, Mr. Dhanesh Gupta, Director General, and Mr. Himant Talukdar, Charge D' Affairs. The theme of NPSMUN-2018 is "The Challenge of Change". This year NPSMUN has witnessed a gathering of more than 250 delegates and officials from different parts of Assam. The Schools which have participated with a maximum number of delegates are Sarla Birla Gyan Jyoti, APS Narangi, SFS Narengi, DPS Guwahati and DPS Khanapara.

This year  NPSMUN has 5 committees viz-United Nations Security Council with the Agenda 'The Situation in the Syrian Arab Republic'; United Nations Human Rights Council with the Agenda 'Human Rights Violation in the Middle East'; All India Political Parties Meet with the Agenda 'Reviewing the Case of Kulbhushan Jadhav in ICJ'; the Futuristic War Cabinet 2020 with the agenda  'The Rise of Communist China' and the International Press Corps.

On an opening day, the committees witnessed heated debates and discussions. Through its theme 'The Challenge of Change', NPSMUN 2018 seeks to highlight the consequences of change and the grave necessity of tackling the carte blanche system that seems to have established itself in the recent past. The Closing ceremony will take place on 19th May 2018 at 4 p.m. Visit us at https://www.npsis.in
End
Source:www.npsis.in
Email:***@npsis.in Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 18, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share