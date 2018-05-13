 
TOUS Launches GEMPOWERED Collection for Ramadan

Celebrating the holy month of Ramadan, TOUS launches Gempowered
 
 
TOUS Ramadan
TOUS Ramadan
May 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Celebrating the holy month of Ramadan, TOUS, the renowned stylish Spanish brand in the world of jewelries, accessories, handbags and suitcases has launched a range of exquisitely designed the GEMPOWERED collection for 2018.

GEMPOWERED

Through the processes of heat, force and time, nature transforms minerals into precious gemstones that have been credited since time immemorial for their spiritual powers and talismanic effect in attracting good omens.

About TOUS

From their corporate headquarters in Manresa, where the company was born in 1920, and with over 3,500 professionals, the third generation of TOUS encourages a corporate culture based on legacy, commitment, creativity, and a global perspective. A global brand, TOUS is now present on 5 continents, with more than 620 stores in 53 countries, in cities including Barcelona, Madrid, New York, Miami, Shanghai, Tokyo, Moscow, Mexico City, and Dubai.

The mission is to be a brand that inspires, beloved around the world for offering jewelry and accessories for every one of life's moments. The TOUS vision is to be the world's most sought-after and successful affordable luxury jewelry brand, committed to providing value to customers, collaborators, and society as a whole. The firm generated sales of 446 million euros in 2017, which represents a 10.6% increase on the previous year. www.tous.com
Source:
Email:***@commapr.com Email Verified
Tags:Tous, TOUSARABIA, Jewelery
Industry:Fashion
Location:Saudi Arabia
Subject:Products
