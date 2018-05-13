News By Tag
Jeffery A. Stec, Ph.D. with Berkeley Research Group, LLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Webcast
The Knowledge Group has announced today that Jeffery Stec with Berkeley Research Group will speak at webcast "Patent Infringement: A Thorough Analysis of 2017 Developments and Its Impacts in 2018," scheduled on May 24, 2018 from 12:00–2:00 pm (ET).
About Jeffery A. Stec, Ph.D.
Dr. Jeffery Stec is a Managing Director, a leader of Berkeley Research Group's Intellectual Property practice, and a co-leader of its Economics & Damages community. He has worked extensively over the last 17 years in the areas of antitrust, finance, intellectual property, and survey research, as both a consulting expert and an expert witness. His engagements typically involve the application of economic, financial, statistical, and survey research theory to the collection and analysis of data to evaluate the economic impact of decisions made by consumers and firms. In the area of intellectual property, Dr. Stec has conducted economic and econometric analyses to determine the value of IP and the amount of economic damages resulting from patent, trademark, trade secret, or copyright infringement. He has also evaluated the effects of anticompetitive conduct as it relates to the use of IP. In the context of trademarks and trade dress, he has evaluated economic and survey research related issues with secondary meaning, genericness, dilution, and likelihood of confusion. He has also determined economic damages and evaluated survey research issues in false advertising and counterfeit claims. He has testified regarding economics, econometrics, and survey research as an expert witness in Federal Courts, State Courts, and in front of various arbitration and government entities, like the US International Trade Commission. Dr. Stec has Ph.D. and MA degrees in Economics from the Ohio State University. He has BA degrees in Economics with a Math minor from the University of Illinois – Chicago and in Psychology and Philosophy from Cornell University.
About Berkeley Research Group, LLC
Berkeley Research Group is a leading global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm that provides independent advice, data analytics, valuation, authoritative studies, expert testimony, investigations, transaction advisory, restructuring services, and regulatory and dispute consulting to Fortune 500 corporations, financial institutions, government agencies, major law firms, and regulatory bodies around the world. BRG experts and consultants combine intellectual rigor with practical, real-world experience and an in-depth understanding of industries and markets. Their expertise spans economics and finance, data analytics and statistics, and public policy in many of the major sectors of our economy, including healthcare, banking, information technology, energy, construction, and real estate. Named by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2017, BRG is headquartered in Emeryville, California, with offices across the United States and in Asia, Australia, Canada, Latin America, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.
Event Synopsis:
The patent landscape has been under significant developments for the past years. In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned team of thought leaders and renowned professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide an in-depth discussion of the fundamentals of patent infringement while presenting a thorough analysis of the significant 2017 developments and updates surrounding this topic. Speakers will help audience identify the potential implications of these trends to the year ahead. They will also go beyond the basics and provide practical tips and strategies to avoid common risks and pitfalls while maximizing opportunities.
Key topics include:
· Patent Infringement:
· Significant Court Rulings
· Common Risks and Pitfalls
· Trends and Updates in 2017: Identifying Implications
· What Lies Ahead
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
