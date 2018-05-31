News By Tag
Hoffman Estates Real Estate Market Update May 2018
Real Estate In Hoffman Estates is a balanced market that favoring sellers. We still see plenty of inventory, so plenty of bargains for the buyers. There is a 5.21 months supply of inventory on the market in Hoffman Estates on May 31, 2018.
Now is the Time to Sell!
The number of home sales in Hoffman Estates from April 1, 2018 through April 30, 2018 was 82 units. That is 1% above the number of homes sold last month in Hoffman Estates.
The average price per square foot in the area is now $137/Sq.Ft, which is 4% an increase from last month.
In Hoffman Estates there were 15 units sold in April in the price range between $71,000 – $178,607 with an average of 2.3 bedrooms and 1.4 bathrooms and average Square footage of 1,151SF.
In Hoffman Estates there were 66 units sold in April in the price range between $178,608 – $501,256 with an average of 3.6 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms and average Square footage of 2,101SF.
In Hoffman Estates there were 1 units sold in April in the price range between $501,257 – $716,300 with an average of 5 bedrooms and 3.1 bathrooms and average Square footage of 3,397SF.
The low price range had the most activity. Homes up to $178,607 were on the market on average 20 days and sold an average of $127,200.
If you are looking for a new home for you and your family, or looking for an investment property, you can't go wrong by getting a prime piece of real estate in Hoffman Estates (https://propertyup.com/
