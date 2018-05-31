 
News By Tag
* Hoffman Estates Homes
* Hoffman Estates Property
* Hoffman Estates Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Barrington
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312


Hoffman Estates Real Estate Market Update May 2018

Real Estate In Hoffman Estates is a balanced market that favoring sellers. We still see plenty of inventory, so plenty of bargains for the buyers. There is a 5.21 months supply of inventory on the market in Hoffman Estates on May 31, 2018.
 
 
Screenshot_5
Screenshot_5
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hoffman Estates Homes
Hoffman Estates Property
Hoffman Estates Real Estate

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Barrington - Illinois - US

Subject:
Services

BARRINGTON, Ill. - May 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Real Estate In Hoffman Estates (https://propertyup.com/realestate/hoffman+estates,illinois) is a balanced market that favoring sellers. We still see plenty of inventory, so plenty of bargains for the buyers. There is a 5.21 months supply of inventory on the market in Hoffman Estates (https://propertyup.com/sale/hoffman+estates,illinois) on May 31, 2018.

Now is the Time to Sell!

The average market time for a Single Family Homes to sell in Hoffman Estates (https://propertyup.com/sale/house-hoffman+estates,illinois) last month was 44 days.
It took on average 18 days to sell Hoffman Estates Condo (https://propertyup.com/sale/condos-hoffman+estates,illinois), Townhouse or a Duplex.
The number of home sales in Hoffman Estates from April 1, 2018 through April 30, 2018 was 82 units. That is 1% above the number of homes sold last month in Hoffman Estates.

The average price per square foot in the area is now $137/Sq.Ft, which is 4% an increase from last month.

In Hoffman Estates there were 15 units sold in April in the price range between $71,000 – $178,607 with an average of 2.3 bedrooms and 1.4 bathrooms and average Square footage of 1,151SF.

In Hoffman Estates there were 66 units sold in April in the price range between $178,608 – $501,256 with an average of 3.6 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms and average Square footage of 2,101SF.

In Hoffman Estates there were 1 units sold in April in the price range between $501,257 – $716,300 with an average of 5 bedrooms and 3.1 bathrooms and average Square footage of 3,397SF.

The low price range had the most activity. Homes up to $178,607 were on the market on average 20 days and sold an average of $127,200.

If you are looking for a new home for you and your family, or looking for an investment property, you can't go wrong by getting a prime piece of real estate in Hoffman Estates (https://propertyup.com/realestate/hoffman+estates,illinois). Search all Hoffman Estates homes for Sale (https://propertyup.com/sale/hoffman+estates,illinois) on propertyup.comIf you are considering viewing Hoffman Estates (https://propertyup.com/sale/hoffman+estates,illinois), you may want to do so now!

Contact
John Herman
***@idxm.com
End
Source:
Email:***@idxm.com Email Verified
Tags:Hoffman Estates Homes, Hoffman Estates Property, Hoffman Estates Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Barrington - Illinois - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PropertyUp Inc. PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 17, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share