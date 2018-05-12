News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rainbow Home Care Services, Inc. Relocates To Brookhollow Business Park, Santa Ana
To adhere to accommodation and growth of the company, the relocation provides expanded facilities and easy freeway accessibility for the benefit of our clients, our field support staff and the community. With this move, Rainbow Home Care anticipates the establishment of an Attendant Training Facility in the coming months to improve care specialization and sustained quality assurance.
Since 1996, Rainbow has been providing care and support for the disabled residents of Southern California through a customized range of in-home special needs and eldercare services. As a state certified vendor for the Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC) and East Los Angeles Regional Center (ELARC), Rainbow Home Care provides supported living (SLS) assistance in all activities of daily living (ADLs), delivering comprehensive solutions to aid the developmentally disabled consumer's individual program plan (IPP). Rainbow promotes independent living, community mobility; health maintenance and life fulfillment.
Rainbow Home Care offers professionally supervised, highly trained and qualified staff of supervisors, attendants, companions and caregivers to assist consumers (and their families) in meeting the physical and mental challenges associated with the special needs of developmental and psychological disabilities, autism, seizures, bipolar, Down Syndrome, Prader Willis, traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer's, dementia, and age-related conditions.
Rainbow Home Care Services is the premier homecare agency for Orange County and Los Angeles with a diverse team of quality attendants, caregivers and home health aides serving adults and children with the individual challenges of handicapped mobility, independent living, person-centered planning and assisting seniors and elderly in post-surgical recovery, treatment and hospice.
Dedicated to the highest level of professional care, Rainbow is a member of the Home Care Association of America; a founding Member of the American Board of Home Care© and within (DDS) Regional Centers, adheres to all employer-based best practices to maintain excellence in quality, reputation and the highest performance standards.
Rainbow Home Care offers free local consultations and custom-tailored care plans for highly affordable services and 24/7 on-call availability 365 days per year. Rainbow is dedicated to Improving lives.. One by one. For more information, contact Magda Rodriguez, Operations or Victoria Lord, Marketing at 1-800-811-9767 or visit www.RainbowHomeCare.com.
Media Contact
Victoria Lord
***@rainbowhomecare.com
7145448070
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse