Roseland Matters: Spring into Health 2018 Community Fair on Chicago's Far South Side

-- Roseland Matters, the community and mentoring program created by the Jordyne Cares organization to serve children and families in the far South Side Roseland neighborhood, is hosting a fun and informative event promoting healthy communities this Saturday, May 19 from 10 am to 2 pm. Free blood pressure, blood sugar and HIV screenings will be offered. Healthy food, vendors and demonstrations along with health and wellness information will be available. Admission is free.AARP, Alzheimer's Association, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, American Red Cross, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Illinois, Breaking the Silence, Chicago Department of Public Health, Chef Eric Meredith, IL Action for Children, Imani's Original Bean Pies, Life Restored Massage Therapy, Mobile Care Foundation, Natural Catering by David, Dr. Natalie Santiago, Roseland Community Hospital, UChicago Medicine, University Dental Professionals, Urban Growers Collective Fresh Bus and Walgreens.Roseland Matters is the focus program of Jordyne Cares, a 501c3 organization operating in Chicago. The program is committed to working for the people of the Roseland community on the far South Side of Chicago, to strengthen their sense of community by hosting community cleanups, mentoring young men, holiday giveaways, and community meetings with the Chicago Police Department (CPD) and residents, so that they may live peaceful and productive lives.