Roseland Matters: Spring into Health 2018 Community Fair on Chicago's Far South Side
Roseland Matters Community Health Fair
Saturday, May 19
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Wendell Smith Elementary School
744 E. 103rd Street
Chicago, IL 60628
Roseland Matters, founded by Roseland native Marc Pullins, is proudly partnering with the following organizations and individuals:
AARP, Alzheimer's Association, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, American Red Cross, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Illinois, Breaking the Silence, Chicago Department of Public Health, Chef Eric Meredith, IL Action for Children, Imani's Original Bean Pies, Life Restored Massage Therapy, Mobile Care Foundation, Natural Catering by David, Dr. Natalie Santiago, Roseland Community Hospital, UChicago Medicine, University Dental Professionals, Urban Growers Collective Fresh Bus and Walgreens.
About Roseland Matters:
Roseland Matters is the focus program of Jordyne Cares, a 501c3 organization operating in Chicago. The program is committed to working for the people of the Roseland community on the far South Side of Chicago, to strengthen their sense of community by hosting community cleanups, mentoring young men, holiday giveaways, and community meetings with the Chicago Police Department (CPD) and residents, so that they may live peaceful and productive lives.
