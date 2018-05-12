 
Women's Business Enterprise Alliance Celebrates Brilliance June 7, 2018 George R. Brown Convention

 
 
HOUSTON - May 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Will you be at the George R. Brown when thousands of women entrepreneurs and diversity managers meet at the largest women-business owners' event in Texas to celebrate Brilliance?

The Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA) announces their Celebrating Brilliance Business EXPO & Matchmaking - the premier trade show for women business owners in Texas. On June 7, 2018 join over 1,200Women Business Owners, Corporate leaders, exhibitors, and city and government agencies to network, exchange expertise, explore business opportunities and address the benefits of working in the nation's fourth-largest metropolitan area and busiest port region.  The event is open to public and all are welcome.

The Connection Awards Luncheon takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m recognizing leaders in diversity and procurement and the 2018 Brilliance Makers of Houston.  Events such as the WBEA EXPO provide women business owners and leaders the know-how on contributing to local, regional, national and global economic development. Other special WBEA EXPO events include President's Reception, business trade show, matchmaking, high level workshops, and a Women in Energy Panel. WBEA is an affiliate of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) serving a 94-county region throughout southeast Texas.

Make plans to attend now!  Registration is open!  For more information, to purchase tickets or to sponsor or exhibit, please visit: www.wbea-texas.org

The Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA), a nationally recognized purchasing council, is a pacesetter in helping women-owned business enterprises grow and develop. WBEA is strongly committed to increasing opportunities for women-owned businesses and providing qualified suppliers to corporate and government purchasers.  Since its inception in 1995, the organization hasestablished scholarship and mentoring programs, and has become one of the nation's leading certifiers of women-owned businesses.

As an affiliate of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (http://www.wbenc.org/) (WBENC (http://www.wbenc.org/)), WBEA serves as the third-party certifying organization for women-owned businesses in 94 Texas counties. Businesses that are at least 51% owned by a woman (or women) and meet specific criteria as outlined by WBENC (http://www.wbenc.org/) standards and procedures are eligible for certification -- a designation that is recognized and required by most major corporations and governmental agencies as a purchasing criterion in their supplier diversity program.  Partnering and networking, forming alliances and building businesses --- that's what WBEA is all about.


WBEA, 9800 Northwest Freeway Ste. 120, Houston, TX 77092

p. 713.681.9232     f. 713.681.9242   www.wbea-texas.org

Jessica Williams
***@wbea-texas.org
Click to Share