Women's Business Enterprise Alliance Celebrates Brilliance June 7, 2018 George R. Brown Convention
The Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA) announces their Celebrating Brilliance Business EXPO & Matchmaking - the premier trade show for women business owners in Texas. On June 7, 2018 join over 1,200Women Business Owners, Corporate leaders, exhibitors, and city and government agencies to network, exchange expertise, explore business opportunities and address the benefits of working in the nation's fourth-largest metropolitan area and busiest port region. The event is open to public and all are welcome.
The Connection Awards Luncheon takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m recognizing leaders in diversity and procurement and the 2018 Brilliance Makers of Houston. Events such as the WBEA EXPO provide women business owners and leaders the know-how on contributing to local, regional, national and global economic development. Other special WBEA EXPO events include President's Reception, business trade show, matchmaking, high level workshops, and a Women in Energy Panel. WBEA is an affiliate of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) serving a 94-county region throughout southeast Texas.
Make plans to attend now! Registration is open! For more information, to purchase tickets or to sponsor or exhibit, please visit: www.wbea-texas.org
The Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA), a nationally recognized purchasing council, is a pacesetter in helping women-owned business enterprises grow and develop. WBEA is strongly committed to increasing opportunities for women-owned businesses and providing qualified suppliers to corporate and government purchasers. Since its inception in 1995, the organization hasestablished scholarship and mentoring programs, and has become one of the nation's leading certifiers of women-owned businesses.
As an affiliate of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (http://www.wbenc.org/
WBEA, 9800 Northwest Freeway Ste. 120, Houston, TX 77092
p. 713.681.9232 f. 713.681.9242 www.wbea-texas.org
Jessica Williams
***@wbea-texas.org
