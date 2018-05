Gadi Kaufmann, RCLCO Managing Director and CEO, Featured in The Real Market Podcast

Media Contact

-- RCLCO () is pleased to announce the release of a podcast featuring an interview with, RCLCO Managing Director and CEO. Rising Realty Partners launched the podcast seriesearlier this year, offering insights from professionals in the real estate space. The series focuses on what's happening in the commercial real estate industry in real time, and what factors are affecting it. Bringing industry experts to share wisdom on a variety of topics, from market trends and forecasting to CRE technology drivers and market activity, the series features interviews with veterans to reveal their latest thoughts and insights.The most recent episode,, includes an interview between Kaufmann and Chris Rising, Founder and President of Rising Realty Partners. The episode is available for public download and streaming online here:In the episode, Kaufmann discusses the state of the real estate market, his advice to clients regarding the cycle, as well as RCLCO's current business intelligence initiatives and the resulting impact of technology on team member composition. He opens up about his charitable actions through the RCLCO Foundation, and offers advice for young professionals in the industry considering graduate school.For inquiries regarding RCLCO or Gadi Kaufmann, please contact Diana Black, Marketing Manager, ator (310) 670-4288.About RCLCOSince 1967, RCLCO has been the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, public institutions and non-real estate companies seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. RCLCO leverages quantitative analytics platforms and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at an entity, portfolio, or project level. With the insights and experience gained over 50 years and thousands of projects - touching over $5B of real estate activity each year - RCLCO brings success to all product types across the United States and around the world. RCLCO is headquartered in Washington, DC, and has offices in Los Angeles, Orlando, and Austin. To learn more about RCLCO, visit http://