News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gadi Kaufmann, RCLCO Managing Director and CEO, Featured in The Real Market Podcast
The most recent episode, Ep. 12: Gadi Kaufmann, includes an interview between Kaufmann and Chris Rising, Founder and President of Rising Realty Partners. The episode is available for public download and streaming online here: https://risingrp.com/
In the episode, Kaufmann discusses the state of the real estate market, his advice to clients regarding the cycle, as well as RCLCO's current business intelligence initiatives and the resulting impact of technology on team member composition. He opens up about his charitable actions through the RCLCO Foundation, and offers advice for young professionals in the industry considering graduate school.
For inquiries regarding RCLCO or Gadi Kaufmann, please contact Diana Black, Marketing Manager, at dblack@rclco.com or (310) 670-4288.
About RCLCO
Since 1967, RCLCO has been the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, public institutions and non-real estate companies seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. RCLCO leverages quantitative analytics platforms and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at an entity, portfolio, or project level. With the insights and experience gained over 50 years and thousands of projects - touching over $5B of real estate activity each year - RCLCO brings success to all product types across the United States and around the world. RCLCO is headquartered in Washington, DC, and has offices in Los Angeles, Orlando, and Austin. To learn more about RCLCO, visit http://www.rclco.com.
Media Contact
Diana Black
dblack@rclco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse