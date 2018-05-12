 
Industry News





Berkeley-based Energy Gel Maker Goes Solar

GU Energy Labs has partnered with Sun Light & Power to install a solar system that will offset 90% of their total electric bill
 
 
Listed Under

BERKELEY, Calif. - May 17, 2018 - PRLog -- GU Energy Labs, a Berkeley-based family-owned business that produces performance sports nutrition products, recently announced the new photovoltaic (PV) system installed on their 4th Street headquarters. The 206.4 kW roof-mounted PV system, installed by Sun Light & Power (SLP), another East Bay company, is expected to offset 90% of the company's electric bill for that property. It has an estimated annual production of 325,000 kWh, and consists of 606 SunPower modules, five SolarEdge inverters and 304 SolarEdge power optimizers.

According to Eric Nyman, Director of Sales & Marketing at SLP, the solar system's energy production is equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 242 metric tons per year, which translates to removing 52 cars from the road or recycling 84 tons of waste destined for landfills. "This new PV system is designed to last for at least 30 years, which will help the company become less dependent on the local utility for electricity. We are very happy to have been given this opportunity to partner with another organization that values sustainability and environmental accountability," he said.

Jessica Carroll, GU's Sustainability Manager, also stressed the company's commitment to sustainability and to protecting the environment. "We manufacture all our gels at the Berkeley headquarters and are proud to say that our Energy Gels are now produced with renewable energy," she said.

Carroll added that choosing Sun Light & Power as their partner was an easy decision. "We admire Sun Light & Power's commitment to the environment not just in terms of solar projects, but with the commitment to California Green Business and Benefit Corporation standards. They also provided us with a very competitive price."

"After the installation was complete they continued to collaborate with us in hosting an interactive lunch-and-learn event about renewable energy. We invested in the maintenance plan with Sun Light & Power and are looking forward to a long-term relationship," she added.

About Sun Light & Power

Founded in 1976, Sun Light & Power is celebrating its 42ndcontinuous year of designing and building solar systems in California, both solar thermal and electric. Sun Light & Power's team of engineers, project managers and installers serves a wide range of commercial, nonprofit, municipal and residential clients. Sun Light & Power is one of the first companies in the state to become a Certified B Corp as well as being the first solar company to be certified as an Alameda County Green Business. For more information, visit www.sunlightandpower.com.

About GU Energy Labs

GU Energy Labs strives to help athletes to reach their highest potential with products that deliver the right nutrients, in the right amounts, at the right time. Developed in collaboration with Olympians and age groupers alike, the GU nutrition matrix of Hydration, Energy and Recovery products has helped countless athletes achieve their dreams since its inception in 1993. Headquartered in Berkeley, GU Energy Labs produces all of its Energy Gels onsite with just the right blend of heart and science. Recommit to becoming your best athletic self, learn more about GU products, and discover how nutrition planning can help you get there at www.guenergy.com.

Contact
Marge Maceda
***@sunlightandpower.com
Source:
Email:***@sunlightandpower.com Email Verified
