Berkeley-based Energy Gel Maker Goes Solar
GU Energy Labs has partnered with Sun Light & Power to install a solar system that will offset 90% of their total electric bill
According to Eric Nyman, Director of Sales & Marketing at SLP, the solar system's energy production is equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 242 metric tons per year, which translates to removing 52 cars from the road or recycling 84 tons of waste destined for landfills. "This new PV system is designed to last for at least 30 years, which will help the company become less dependent on the local utility for electricity. We are very happy to have been given this opportunity to partner with another organization that values sustainability and environmental accountability,"
Jessica Carroll, GU's Sustainability Manager, also stressed the company's commitment to sustainability and to protecting the environment. "We manufacture all our gels at the Berkeley headquarters and are proud to say that our Energy Gels are now produced with renewable energy," she said.
Carroll added that choosing Sun Light & Power as their partner was an easy decision. "We admire Sun Light & Power's commitment to the environment not just in terms of solar projects, but with the commitment to California Green Business and Benefit Corporation standards. They also provided us with a very competitive price."
"After the installation was complete they continued to collaborate with us in hosting an interactive lunch-and-learn event about renewable energy. We invested in the maintenance plan with Sun Light & Power and are looking forward to a long-term relationship,"
About Sun Light & Power
Founded in 1976, Sun Light & Power is celebrating its 42ndcontinuous year of designing and building solar systems in California, both solar thermal and electric. Sun Light & Power's team of engineers, project managers and installers serves a wide range of commercial, nonprofit, municipal and residential clients. Sun Light & Power is one of the first companies in the state to become a Certified B Corp as well as being the first solar company to be certified as an Alameda County Green Business. For more information, visit www.sunlightandpower.com.
About GU Energy Labs
GU Energy Labs strives to help athletes to reach their highest potential with products that deliver the right nutrients, in the right amounts, at the right time. Developed in collaboration with Olympians and age groupers alike, the GU nutrition matrix of Hydration, Energy and Recovery products has helped countless athletes achieve their dreams since its inception in 1993. Headquartered in Berkeley, GU Energy Labs produces all of its Energy Gels onsite with just the right blend of heart and science. Recommit to becoming your best athletic self, learn more about GU products, and discover how nutrition planning can help you get there at www.guenergy.com.
