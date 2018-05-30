News By Tag
Country's Largest B2B Conference by Pan Asian Americans Held in Bethesda, Maryland
CelebrAsian Procurement and Business Conference Focused on Smart World of Business, Talents, and Technology; PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi Served as Conference Chair
"Smart World: Business – Talents – Technology" was the theme of the Conference, held May 29 to June 1, 2018 at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
CelebrAsian is the annual national flagship event of the USPAACC (US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation) and the nation's premier venue for procurement and other business opportunities, innovation, and job creation for the more than 2 million Pan Asian American-owned businesses nationwide.
Through innovative, first-to-market and business growth-related programs, CelebrAsian attracted CEOs, CPOs, CTOs, CIOs, Presidents, Directors, procurement and marketing managers, buyers, industry leaders and key decision-makers from Fortune 1000 Corporations, government agencies, and large nonprofits to connect and do business with top-caliber Asian American suppliers, successful business owners, disruptors and visionaries.
PepsiCo Chairman & CEO Indra K. Nooyi served as the Conference Chair. She held a fireside chat to share her journey from India to become Chairman & CEO of PepsiCo and the #2 "Most Powerful Woman in Business," according to Fortune magazine.
PepsiCo has a 19-year uninterrupted commitment to and support of USPAACC's work, which has spurred economic growth and professional advancement of Pan Asian Americans and businesses nationwide.
Strong support from the financial industry – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo – along with automotive giant Nissan – showed the value placed on USPAACC and the ROI they realize from their partnership.
Co-chairing the Conference were established Pan Asian American businesses Ampcus, Indotronix Avani, and Pyramid Consulting, who continue to appreciate what USPAACC does in speaking for Pan Asian American businesses and connecting them to the right people, at the right place, at the right time.
For more information, visit the conference website at https://celebrasianconference.com or learn about USPAACC at https://www.uspaacc.com
ABOUT USPAACC: USPAACC is the unifying voice that advocates for equal opportunity for Pan Asian American businesses to propel their economic growth, innovation, and job creation. USPAACC has served for 33 years as the gateway to large corporate and government contracts for top-caliber Pan Asian American suppliers. Our work focuses on achieving robust business growth, key information about Pan Asian Americans, and business opportunities in the dynamic markets of the United States, Asia-Pacific, and the Indian subcontinent.
Founded in 1984 as a non-profit and non-partisan organization, USPAACC is headquartered in Washington, DC, with regional chapters in California, Texas, New York, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, and the National Capital Area of DC-Maryland-
Media Inquiries: J.P. Torres | jp@uspaacc.com
