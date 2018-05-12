Brighton Publishing releases "Chance be Quick" from novelist Tom Hawks

"Tom Hawks provides the last installment of his Chance Colt Literary Series with the final exciting adventure of Sheriff Colt. Filled with raw emotion and a colorful cast of characters exemplifying the human condition, Hawks hits the mark again.

Chance be Quick

Contact

Don McGuire

***@brightonpublishing.com Don McGuire

End

-- Brighton Publishing proudly announces the eBook release offrom novelist Tom Hawks in the fifth and final installment of his.The eBook is now available from eBook vendors including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other leading book retailers. The print edition is scheduled for a mid-2018 release and will be distributed through Ingram, the world's largest wholesale book distributor, in addition to worldwide availability through the Espresso book machine network.Synopsis:Chance Colt, the Sheriff of Santa Cruz County in Arizona, is facing the most daunting case of his career. In quick succession, Chance's loyal dog, two beloved horses, jaguar companion, and lifelong friend and brother-in-arms are murdered. His home, the Sanctuary Ranch, is destroyed by arson, and one of his spirit leaders is attacked and left for dead.When a person calling himself the Riddler announces that he is the perpetrator of these horrendous crimes through cryptic letters, Chance vows to hunt down the murder and kill him. Chance uses the resources of the sheriff's department to discover clues to the Riddler's identity, but the crafty criminal leaves no evidence at the crime scenes or on the threatening letters he sends to the sheriff.Ultimately, Chance turns to his spirit guides, one living and one deceased, for help in identifying the man who is terrorizing him and members of his close, diverse family. Once Chance knows who he is dealing with, he challenges the Riddler to an old-fashioned gun battle to settle things once and for all.What doesn't kill Sheriff Chance Colt today will only make him madder, badder and stronger tomorrow."Tom Hawks provides the last installment of his Chance Colt Literary Series with the final exciting adventure of Sheriff Colt. Filled with raw emotion and a colorful cast of characters exemplifying the human condition, Hawks hits the mark again." said Brighton Publishing.Tom Hawks was born and raised in the Chicago area, and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Illinois State University. He is an avid student of military arts and sciences, criminology, Native American philosophy and Zen Buddhist philosophy.Sadly, Chance be Quick is the final installment in the Chance Colt Literary Mystery Series, as Tom Hawks died in November 2017 at his own hand after an extended period of depression. He will be forever missed by his readers and those who knew him as the man he was.