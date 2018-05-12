 
Attorney Julianne Frank Featured in Attorney at Law Magazine's Women in Law 2018

 
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - May 17, 2018 - PRLog -- The latest edition of Attorney at Law Magazine is dedicated to a celebration of the abundance of female talent in Palm Beach's  legal community. Attorney Julianne Frank  is 1 of 10 female lawyers named in Attorney at Law Magazine's Women in Law 2018 feature. Attorney Frank earned her spot in this roundup partly as a result of nominations made by other women in the legal field who know her, respect her, and consider her extraordinary and noteworthy.

The intro to the Women in Law 2018 issue states, "[These women] are not exceptional as women lawyers, they are standout practitioners of the law. [They] are among some of the rising stars in the Palm Beach  legal community."

At her firm, Julianne Frank, P.A.(JulianneFrankLaw.com) Attorney Frank uses her background to serve clients experiencing financial distress, bankruptcy and asset protection issues. She is also a Past-President of the Palm Beach County Bar Association North Section,  served 10 years as chair of the Palm Beach County Bankruptcy CLE program, and is a member of the National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys, the American Bankruptcy Institute, and the South Florida Bankruptcy Bar Association.

The issue can be seen here
http://digitaleditions.walsworthprintgroup.com/publicatio...

