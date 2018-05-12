News By Tag
Now Available - MBMA's Energy Code Compliance: A Guide for Metal Building Contractors
Construction professionals are now able to download a free copy of MBMA's latest publication, Energy Code Compliance: A Guide for Metal Building Contractors
"This guide provides the basic information that contractors need to know in an easy-to-use format and will help contractors to provide metal buildings that are energy-efficient and code compliant," says Dan Walker, PE, MBMA's general manager. "It will save builders significant time in research and planning and wi ll help simplify this sometimes complicated but necessary aspect of their daily jobs."
Most state and local governments have adopted either the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) or ASHRAE 90.1, or both. While MBMA's free e-book on the subject provides a resource primarily for contractors, there is a more comprehensive energy design guide available for sale in both hard copy and electronic formats at www.mbmamanual.com. The more comprehensive guide is written for architects and engineers and covers wider subject matter. The free e-book focuses on things contractors need to know and omits the more complex design sections.
Energy Code Compliance: A Guide for Metal Building Contractorsis broken out into six chapters and is clear and easy-to-understand for anyone who works with metal buildings. The guide introduces basic responsibilities and energy code fundamentals before exploring IECC and ASHRAE 90.1 compliance. There are also sections on insulating metal building systems and an introduction to the free COMcheck energy code compliance software. While designed specifically for metal buildings and those who work with them, much of this information is useful to anyone interested in creating energy-efficient buildings.
In addition to the new free e-book, MBMA's website (www.mbma.com) has an array of other useful information for the metal building industry that is free to download, as well as additional manuals and publications for purchase at www.mbmamanual.com.
_______
Founded in 1956, MBMA serves manufacturers and suppliers as it works to promote the metal building systems industry. For over 60 years, its membership has supplied high-quality buildings for use in commercial, retail, office, industrial, institutional and other end-uses. The association provides a wealth of useful information on its website, MBMA.com, for anyone who works with or is interested in metal building systems. Resources include technical materials, research reports and design guides.
Dan Walker
***@mbma.com
