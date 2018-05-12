News By Tag
Disceez Takes Off! New Disc is the Thing to Fling
Worx Toys Reinvents The Thing To Fling With New Disceez Flying Disc
Disceez (MSRP $5.99) is a soft silicone, portable flying disc that can be played indoor and outdoor. It's specifically designed so that anyone can throw it accurately and catch it with ease due to a unique proprietary technology. Best of all they come in a variety of cool, collectible designs to match any personality and style.
"It's the coolest thing to fling," Gene Khasminsky, president of Worx Toys, said. "The best part about Disceez is that now anyone can play, anytime and anywhere. It's the most versatile product we've ever created and it's bringing a new level of excitement to disc play.
What makes Disceez special compared to other flying discs is that it is eez-y (like the name says). Disceez float smoothly on a current of air and self-correct from imperfect throws. It's easier to fling Disceez straighter and farther and the soft silicone structure is more comfortable to catch than other discs. They also store neatly in your pocket that means you play with them more because they are always with you.
The unique design of Disceez
"We launched Disceez at the trendy Surf Expo earlier this year and the reaction from retailers was outstanding. What we didn't expect was how quickly we would receive reorders. We are now on back order waiting for the next shipment to arrive," Khasminsky explained. "Consumers bought multiple discs at a time. The designs have broad market appeal but it's the performance that has people coming back for more."
Worx immediately went into overdrive to meet the demand and expanded the line to 24 unique styles for 2018, that means that there is a Disceez to match any personal style. "Each one is like a unique work of art so we are treating them as such by producing each design in limited numbers. We will discontinue the current assortment at the end of the year and have an all new (Series 2) set of designs for 2019. The designs will always be fresh, evolving and collectible,"
"Disceez are also an easy way to get kids away from screens andengage in fun active play," Khasminsky explained. "While developing Disceez, I witnessed how my own kids were having so much fun flinging them around the house, off walls and at each other and since they don't hurt on impact it's all in good fun. It's a great activity for all ages; gets people moving; socializing;
For more information about Disceez and where to purchase, visit www.disceez.com.
