Exhibit Opening- Images of Enamel by Oleksii Koval (Kyiv, Ukraine)
Exhibition of enamels and graphics, curated by NIna Burnevich
Oleksii Koval was born October 16, 1977 in the city of Kiev. In 1996 he graduated from the State School of arts named by T. Shevchenko. From 1996 to 2002 he studied at the National Academy of Art and Architecture.
In 2000 he began working in the field of monumental art, in over 100 works in Ukraine and abroad. He has created frescos mosaics, murals, sketches of stained glass. Some of the architects' he has worked with are Ukrainian and foreign architects, including S. Mirgorodska, Y. Ostapenko, V. Zavgorodniy, C. Lubeck, M. Bizatti.
From 2006 to 2009 he studied the technique of hot enamel Kiritchenko workshop in Kiev and studied the characteristics of technology in private workshops all over the world: China, India, and Europe.
Since 2009, he began using a variety of techniques and possibilities of different materials – silver, copper, bronze, precious stones.
He has exhibited and participated in numerous workshops, exhibitions across the world. His works are in private collections in Ukraine, Bulgaria, Italy, Croatia, China, Nepal, and India.
Exhibit not to be missed, continues through July 1, 2018.
The Ukrainian National Museum is located in the heart of the Ukrainian Village, at 2249 West Superior Street in Chicago. Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Adults $5.00, Children under 12 - Free.
Free Parking is available beside the Museum.
Visit the Museum's website at www.ukrainiannationalmuseum.org., face book-Ukrainian National Museum
For additional information, please call (312) 421-8020 or e-mail info@UkrainianNationalMuseum.org (http://mail.ukrainiannationalmuseum.org/
Travel Instructions:
From I-90/94 go west on Division to Oakley, then south on Oakley to Superior.
From I-290 go north on Western to Chicago, east on Chicago to Oakley, then South on Oakley to Superior.
From downtown (Michigan & Chicago) #66 Chicago Ave bus West to Oakley, then South on Oakley to Superior
Orysia Kourbatov
***@ukrainiannationalmuseum.org
3124218020
