News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Kyle MacFarlane Foundation Releases Gadget Guide for Managing Common Health Conditions
Industry's First Digestive Health Publication, Digest This! Magazine, publishes list of products supporting those with diabetes, gluten intolerance and other dietary-restricted conditions
DietSensor (dietsensor.com (http://www.dietsensor.com))-
YOFiMeter (yofimeter.com)-
Nima (nimasensor.com)-A sensor type device that can analyze food in about two minutes, to tell you if your food contains 20 ppm or more of gluten in its chemical makeup.
Diabetes Pilot(diabetespilot.com)-A new digital app that allows the user to record all of their data in one place (glucose, insulin, medications, meals, blood-pressure, etc.) so the results are at your fingertips the moment you need them.
BlueLoop (blueloop.mycareconnect.com)-
To read the full article visit http://read.uberflip.com/
Published by The Kyle MacFarlane Foundation, Digest This! Magazine is a free, all-digital publication focused on awareness, research, and prevention of digestive issues. The premiere issue is available and free to view via any mobile device, tablet or laptop. This issue also features articles on maintaining healthy lifestyles through good nutrition, exercise, and a healthy mind from a variety of research doctors, specialists.
For more information on The Kyle MacFarlane Foundation, and Digest This! Magazine, visit http://www.thekylemacfarlanefoundation.org.
Contact
Dan Sanchez
***@thekylemacfarlanefoundation.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse