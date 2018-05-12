 
Industry News





May 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312


The Kyle MacFarlane Foundation Releases Gadget Guide for Managing Common Health Conditions

Industry's First Digestive Health Publication, Digest This! Magazine, publishes list of products supporting those with diabetes, gluten intolerance and other dietary-restricted conditions
 
 
OAKDALE, Calif. - May 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Millions of Americans suffer from health conditions that require close management of glucose levels, gluten intake and other dietary restrictions.  Leading tech and medical companies, startups, and nonprofits now provide digital tools to assist in more easily monitoring these conditions. The Kyle MacFarlane Foundation recently published a guide to products that can assist in taking control of your health regimen and managing chronic disease.  Featured devices include:

DietSensor (dietsensor.com (http://www.dietsensor.com))-A pocket-sized, Bluetooth connected, molecular sensor called SCiO that uses an infrared spectroscopy to determine the chemical makeup of food and drink.

YOFiMeter (yofimeter.com)-Enables people living with diabetes to wirelessly transmit their blood sugar levels, biometric data, and voice notes to caregivers and providers using a secure network with AT&T.

Nima (nimasensor.com)-A sensor type device that can analyze food in about two minutes, to tell you if your food contains 20 ppm or more of gluten in its chemical makeup.

Diabetes Pilot(diabetespilot.com)-A new digital app that allows the user to record all of their data in one place (glucose, insulin, medications, meals, blood-pressure, etc.) so the results are at your fingertips the moment you need them.

BlueLoop (blueloop.mycareconnect.com)-An easy-to-use Web and mobile-based software program that works as a care coordination tool for someone of school age living with Type 1 Diabetes.

To read the full article visit http://read.uberflip.com/i/946722-digest-this-premier-issue/5?m4= (http://read.uberflip.com/i/946722-digest-this-premier-iss...).

Published by The Kyle MacFarlane Foundation, Digest This! Magazine is a free, all-digital publication focused on awareness, research, and prevention of digestive issues. The premiere issue is available and free to view via any mobile device, tablet or laptop. This issue also features articles on maintaining healthy lifestyles through good nutrition, exercise, and a healthy mind from a variety of research doctors, specialists.

For more information on The Kyle MacFarlane Foundation, and Digest This! Magazine, visit http://www.thekylemacfarlanefoundation.org.

