May 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

Step Up To The Plate And Help Orange County Homeless

Kovach Marketing is Collecting for HomeAid Essentials Drive at their Newport Beach Office.
 
 
Join our drive by dropping off such essential items as diapers, wipes and food.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - May 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Helping others has always been a big part of what we do at Kovach Marketing.

After working for many years with HomeAid and Families Forward and to support their outreach campaigns, our team decided to step up its game. And we would love to have you join us!

Families make up 61 percent of those living in Orange County shelters, and they are in need of basic items such as diapers, wipes, food, and other baby products such as baby lotion and body wash.

Beginning this week we will add our support to the 11th Annual HomeAid Essentials Campaign to help HomeAid OC provide essential items for homeless OC families and their infants.

You can join our drive by dropping off such essential items as diapers, wipes and food at our offices, located at 7 Upper Newport Plaza Drive, Suite #200, in Newport Beach until June 8th.  And to boost the impact of your donation, Kovach Marketing will match every donation you drop off. Now, that's teamwork!

Join the movement today to help the Orange County homeless. To learn more visit http://homeaidoc.org.

